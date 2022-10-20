Furious Brits share anger over £115,000 Public Duty Costs Allowance for Truss - after just weeks as PM

20 October 2022, 14:31 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 14:33

Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs
Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Furious Brits have called for Liz Truss to forego the £115,000 annual allowance she is entitled to after serving as PM for just a matter of weeks.

Despite being the shortest serving PM in British history, with a government that tanked the economy, she will be able to claim £115,000 per year from the taxpayer for the rest of her life.

The Public Duties Cost Allowance (PDCA) lets former PMs claim back money towards the cost of maintaining their activities in public life.

Former PMs have claimed back millions through the scheme, but the public has angrily called for the allowance to be withheld from Liz Truss - or for her to voluntarily forego it.

Read more: MPs call for general election 'now' after Liz Truss quits following just 45 days in office

Read more: Liz Truss quits after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history

John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron all claimed more than £100,000 through the PDCA in 2020/21.

Costs can include “diary support, Met Police protection on public visits, correspondence, staffing at public visits, support to charitable work, social media platforms and managing and maintaining ex-PMs office”.

One angry member of the public said: “It’s about time this allowance they receive was stopped. Or a rule put in that they only get said allowance IF they serve a full term of no less than 4 years as a PM.”

Jonathan Berry posted online: “As our worst and, thankfully, shortest serving PM will you manage to do one good thing in your premiership and voluntarily forego the £115K p/a Public Duties Cost Allowance that you will be, I think we can all agree, undeservedly entitled to for the rest of your life?”

Another person asked Labour MP Chris Bryant: “Given her incredibly short "tenure" as PM, can you confirm if Liz Truss will be entitled to the post-PM annual allowance?? Doesn't seem entirely fair that she should qualify.”

She resigned today as UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party in a statement outside Downing Street, saying she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected as Tory leader - and had notified the King that she was resigning.

A Conservative leadership election will be completed within the next week, she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lightning strikes over London, July 2013

Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning across the UK, as Brits hit with flooding and hard winds

Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Morduant (r) among the favourities to Lizz Truss

Boris Johnson ‘plans to run for PM’ as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt set to fight it out for No10

RMT strikes will take place in November

Why are the November 2022 rail strikes happening and when are they?

Elnaz Rekabi

Iran’s Olympic chief claims climber will face no punishment

The pound rose as news of Liz Truss's resignation hit markets

Pound value shoots up as Liz Truss quits as PM

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

MPs have reacted to Liz Truss' resignation

MPs call for general election 'now' after Liz Truss quits following just 45 days in office

Breaking
Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn’s parents weep in court as they hear US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas admit killing the motorcyclist by careless driving
Italian palace

Italy’s feuding right-wing leaders look to form government

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation

Read in full: Liz Truss's resignation speech

Liz Truss has handed in her resignation after just 45 days as PM

Liz Truss quits after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history after mini-budget chaos and Tory in-fighting

Woman in bee protection suit arrested

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

RAF Rivet Joint

Russian fighter jet fires missile near unarmed RAF plane patrolling over Black Sea

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his flights

Sadiq Khan criticised 'for flying equivalent of 14 round-the-world trips' as he promotes climate initiatives

The IICSA has called for a "national redress scheme"

Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds

Pregnant woman

Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

Latest News

See more Latest News

The shelter on fire

Fire destroys refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Germany

Shetland Islands shut off after cable damaged

Shetland shut-off: Major incident declared after phones and internet cut off after cable damaged
A woman has been stabbed in Paddington.

Woman stabbed in cafe in London as have-a-go heroes tackle knifeman to ground

World Cup panda

Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Antonio Guterres

UN chief and Indian PM launch climate action scheme

Matthew Perry (l) and with cast of Friends (r)

Friends star Matthew Perry given 'two per cent chance to live' after drug abuse left him in coma
"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Sales of fish heads and spam have soared at Waitrose

Sales of fish heads and spam skyrocket as Waitrose shoppers feel the bite of the cost of living crisis
Nicole Mann

First Native American woman in space ‘awed by Mother Earth’

Protesters sprayed orange paint on the luxury store

Eco-activists block Knightsbridge and spray paint Harrods on 20th day of protests in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit