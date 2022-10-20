MPs call for general election 'now' after Liz Truss quits following just 45 days in office

20 October 2022, 14:29 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 15:11

MPs have reacted to Liz Truss' resignation
MPs have reacted to Liz Truss' resignation. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

MPs have called for a general election "now" after Liz Truss announced she would be quitting as PM - becoming the shortest serving Prime Minister in modern history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Truss' chaotic premiership lasted only six weeks but saw a disastrous mini-Budget, triggering financial turmoil across the markets, as well as a change of Chancellor and public calls from 15 Tory MPs for her resignation.

Despite insisting for days that she was a "fighter", Ms Truss confirmed she would be stepping down in a week.

"This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady," she said.

"We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

"This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

"I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen."

Read more: Liz Truss resigns after just six weeks as PM - and says there will be a new leader within a week

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer called for an immediate general election in the wake of Liz Truss's resignation.

"The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern," he said.

"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis.

"Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix.

"Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off.

"The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people.

"They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment; Britain is not their personal fiefdom to run how they wish.

"The British public deserve a proper say on the country's future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories' chaos with Labour's plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election - now."

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry said: "We should have a general election - it is the only thing that we should have.

"They can't patch this up, they have caused a crisis.

"This crisis was made in Downing Street, working people are paying the price and we need a government that people can trust.

"The only way we're going to get any order or sense is to have a Labour government.

"We should have a general election, let the people choose."

Liz Truss has quit as PM
Liz Truss has quit as PM. Picture: Alamy

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also called for a general election following the Prime Minister's resignation.

"We don't need another Conservative Prime Minister lurching from crisis to crisis," he tweeted.

"We need a General Election now and the Conservatives out of power."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately.

"It’s beyond hyperbole - & parody. Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

"The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now. A General Election is now a democratic imperative."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a general election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a general election. Picture: Alamy

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, said: "This has been a complete and utter failure of government, with everyone in this country now having to pay the price.

"The complete lack of leadership is preventing decisions and actions from being taken to deal with the many challenges we are facing and help people over what is going to be a very difficult winter.

"Unfortunately, the deep and intractable divisions within the Government means that any successor put forward will face the same set of challenges.

"A general election is now the only way to end this paralysis."

Ed Davey wants a general election following Truss' resignation.
Ed Davey wants a general election following Truss' resignation. Picture: Alamy

Within her first week in the role, Ms Truss announced her energy support package to deal with the cost of living crisis.

But her pledges for quick action were quickly put on hold when Queen Elizabeth died, marking the beginning of 10 days of national mourning.

The end of September was the pivotal moment for Ms Truss' premiership when previous Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced billions of pounds worth of tax cuts in a mini-budget.

The move led to the pound plummeting and the markets faced financial turmoil as the government then fought to fix the chaos.

Tory infighting piled pressure on the leader for her last few weeks at No10, with her being forced to u-turn on several of her policies as well as replacing her Chancellor with Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Suella Braverman also stepping down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lightning strikes over London, July 2013

Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning across the UK, as Brits hit with flooding and hard winds

Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Morduant (r) among the favourities to Lizz Truss

Boris Johnson ‘plans to run for PM’ as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt set to fight it out for No10

RMT strikes will take place in November

Why are the November 2022 rail strikes happening and when are they?

Elnaz Rekabi

Iran’s Olympic chief claims climber will face no punishment

The pound rose as news of Liz Truss's resignation hit markets

Pound value shoots up as Liz Truss quits as PM

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs

Furious Brits share anger over £115,000 Public Duty Costs Allowance for Truss - after just weeks as PM

Breaking
Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn’s parents weep in court as they hear US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas admit killing the motorcyclist by careless driving
Italian palace

Italy’s feuding right-wing leaders look to form government

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation

Read in full: Liz Truss's resignation speech

Liz Truss has handed in her resignation after just 45 days as PM

Liz Truss quits after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history after mini-budget chaos and Tory in-fighting

Woman in bee protection suit arrested

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

RAF Rivet Joint

Russian fighter jet fires missile near unarmed RAF plane patrolling over Black Sea

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his flights

Sadiq Khan criticised 'for flying equivalent of 14 round-the-world trips' as he promotes climate initiatives

The IICSA has called for a "national redress scheme"

Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds

Pregnant woman

Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

Latest News

See more Latest News

The shelter on fire

Fire destroys refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Germany

Shetland Islands shut off after cable damaged

Shetland shut-off: Major incident declared after phones and internet cut off after cable damaged
A woman has been stabbed in Paddington.

Woman stabbed in cafe in London as have-a-go heroes tackle knifeman to ground

World Cup panda

Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Antonio Guterres

UN chief and Indian PM launch climate action scheme

Matthew Perry (l) and with cast of Friends (r)

Friends star Matthew Perry given 'two per cent chance to live' after drug abuse left him in coma
"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Sales of fish heads and spam have soared at Waitrose

Sales of fish heads and spam skyrocket as Waitrose shoppers feel the bite of the cost of living crisis
Nicole Mann

First Native American woman in space ‘awed by Mother Earth’

Protesters sprayed orange paint on the luxury store

Eco-activists block Knightsbridge and spray paint Harrods on 20th day of protests in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit