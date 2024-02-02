Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Palace officials are understood to be furious after a Spanish news programme aired spurious claims about the health of the Princess of Wales.

Fiesta, which has about 900,000 viewers and is hosted by journalist Concha Calleja, claimed Kate was left in ‘great danger’ after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The false claims spread virally around the world, after they were made on the show the day before she was discharged from hospital.

Calleja, 59, claimed the princess’s life was in ‘great danger’ and doctors had to save her life. She said she had “spoken to an aide from the Royal Household in a completely off-the-record manner.”

Kensington Palace has categorically denied this.

She told viewers: “There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well.”

Her claims have been rubbished by Palace sources. “It’s total nonsense,” a source told the Telegraph.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally totally made up.”

Kate Middleton returned home at the start of this week after a two-week stay in hospital following abdominal surgery.

Royal sources have said she was sent home from hospital after “making good progress” to continue her recovery from home.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “the Princess of Wales has returned to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

“She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”