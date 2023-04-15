Anheuser-Busch CEO breaks silence over Bud Light partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney

15 April 2023, 13:28 | Updated: 15 April 2023, 13:46

Bud Light's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drew backlash.
Bud Light's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drew backlash. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

The CEO of Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch has broken his silence over the brand's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The popular American beer brand used 26-year-old Dylan Mulvaney in a series of TikTok ads - with a set of commemorative cans produced for the partnership featuring Ms Mulvaney's face.

The move prompted backlash from right-wing activists who created a social media campaign to boycott the beer.

But Anheuser-Busch said that they were trying to change the image of Bud Light and make it more attractive to younger people.

In a public statement, Mr Whitworth said: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.

"We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

He said he was “focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage”.

“Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation,” he added.

Read more: Bud Light's parent company drops $6bn in market cap after Dylan Mulvaney backlash

Read more: Backlash after Bud Light uses trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to promote beer as influencer says she's 'thriving'

The $132 billion beer company saw its market value plummet by $6 billion after the campaign was launched at the beginning of the month.

Until Friday, Anheuser-Busch's only comment had been a single statement confirming the Bud Light cans showing Mulvaney's face were a personal gift and not for sale.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," it said. 

"From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

The backlash came just days after Ms Mulvaney was caught up in a separate backlash against Nike for featuring her in a campaign to sell sports bras - despite her being biologically male.

But others backed the sportswear brand for being "inclusive".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A local resident looks at his home, which was damaged a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday

Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike

A view of the TikTok app logo

TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s Republican legislature

Smoke is seen rising from a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan

Fears of a wider conflict are sparked as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday

Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Protesters gathered outside the racecourse to demonstrate

Three arrested as animal rights activists gather at Aintree ahead of 'plot to stop' Grand National

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he visits a port in Wakayama, western Japan

Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

A loud explosion was heard during the Japanese PM"s visit

Man arrested after 'smoke bomb' thrown at Japanese PM just months after assassination of Shinzo Abe

Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

A&E, cancer units and intensive care to be hit for first time in fresh nurses strike on May bank holiday

Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'

Justice Department Drug Trafficking

El Chapo’s sons face US charges over drug trafficking

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert

France Pension Ruling

French court approves Macron’s plan to raise retirement age despite protests

Film-Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood to direct legal drama at age of 93

Russia Putin

Putin signs Bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Violence has erupted on the streets of France once again

France on fire again: Violent protests erupt after Macron's bid to raise retirement age approved by top court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leaked Documents Investigation

US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents

India Bridge Collapse

Girl killed and 70 injured after bridge collapses in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Asda said it had taken 'swift action' to support customers facing hard times with the cost of living.

Aldi, Lidl and Asda follow rivals Sainsbury's and Tesco in slashing milk prices amid supermarket dairy price war
The gull was spotted being pulled along the street by a passerby.

Man who dragged seagull through streets on dog lead investigated by police after vets put it down
Mark Sheehan died in hospital after a brief illness, his band said

'Much-loved husband, father, brother, band mate': Tributes pour in after The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Heartless parents joked about selling their dead baby’s pushchair hours after 'savage and brutal' Christmas Day murder
France Pension Ruling

Macron’s plan to raise French retirement age approved by constitutional council

Police divers recently returned to the Lancashire river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley disappeared

Nicola Bulley coroner 'unimpressed with police' as they return to River Wyre but force slams 'misinformed speculation'
France Notre Dame Fire

‘Don’t give up’: Macron praises workers during Notre Dame Cathedral visit

Jack Teixeria appeared in court accused of leaking secret documents

'I love you dad': National guardsman Jack Teixeira shouts in court as he's charged with leaking Pentagon documents

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans
The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit