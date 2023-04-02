Animal Rebellion plot to disrupt Grand National by glueing activists to racecourse to form 'human barrier' exposed

2 April 2023, 11:44

Animal rights activists have plotted to disrupt the Grand National
Animal rights activists have plotted to disrupt the Grand National. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Activists from Animal Rebellion have planned to sabotage the Grand National by glueing themselves to the racecourse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The vegan and animal rights campaigners plotted to use ladders and bolt cutters to get past security fences and then form a human barricade across the course.

The ringleaders of the plan wanted to "ruin" the event in Aintree, which is due to take place later this month.

A Mail on Sunday undercover investigation found they had already carried out reconnaissance of the racecourse, set up "safehouses" for campaigners to stay in before the race, and hired minibuses to get people to the site.

More than 100 people had agreed to take part in the plan, which was coordinated using the encrypted messenger app Signal.

The paper said it has handed evidence over to Merseyside Police.

The activists, who were secretly filmed in the Mail's sting, included a former financial journalist and a nurse.

Animal Rebellion hoped to block the race
Animal Rebellion hoped to block the race. Picture: Alamy

Activists who planned the stunt said it would "kick-start" more protests aimed at horse races, potentially including Royal Ascot in June.

One activist told a reporter that the plan amounted to being "our biggest spectacular one to date".

Animal Rebellion has been behind a number of protests aimed at food factories. It is an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion.

Read more: Government negotiating with Taliban after 'danger tourist' and two other Brits held in Afghanistan

They held a training day involving 11 people - including an undercover reporter - at an office in Dalston, East London, to prepare last week.

One activist said: "Basically the kick-off action for this whole campaign is going to be at the Grand National. The biggest horse race in the world…

"We have 600 million people viewing this horse race worldwide, we've got £300 million of bets on the horse race and we're just going to ruin it."

They prepared the activists for how the crowd would react, playing noise of spectators booing as they asked them to close their eyes and link arms.

The Grand National attracts huge crowds and TV audiences
The Grand National attracts huge crowds and TV audiences. Picture: Alamy

After taking the would-be demonstrators through how they would get into the racecourse, the activists explained they would glue themselves to the course and make a human barrier.

The activist adds: "You're all on to the track now and you start… gluing your hands to each other and walking towards the crowd and you can see 50,000 people screaming and shouting at you and they're getting quite mad and security [are] running towards you.

Read more: Officials face being forced to reveal how Prince Harry answered visa drugs question

"You keep walking and you feel fearless and powerful and then you sit down and you're all in line together. You feel so excited and proud to stand alongside individuals making history."

They would then stay in place until arrested or dragged away.

This plan had replaced a previous idea to dig up the turf overnight in a bid to disrupt the race.

Damian Green, who chairs the Commons Culture Select Committee, said: "Millions of people love the Grand National and love horses as well. I can't think of a worse way of advertising your campaign, if you claim to love horses."

Officers said: "Merseyside Police has a robust policing plan in place for Aintree, as it does for any major public event, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.

"We have been working with our partners, including The Jockey Club, for a number of months in the build up to this year's festival to ensure that any necessary plans and processes are in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to racegoers and local residents and businesses.

"We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

In 1993, a Grand National race was declared void after repeated false starts triggered by protests. It was postponed for two days in 1997 after a bomb threat.

Last year, six activists ran onto the track at Epsom, and in 2021 activists chained themselves to the rail near to the winning post on the final day at Royal Ascot.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tornado damage

Why is the US the world’s punching bag for extreme weather?

Routledge and Kevin Cornwell are among the three detained men

Government negotiating with Taliban after 'danger tourist' and two other Brits held in Afghanistan

Pope Francis

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass after hospital stay

The Government wants to use the law to compel teachers and other professionals to report signs of child sexual abuse

Teachers who fail to report grooming gangs 'face jail' under new plans in new drive to protect children

Vladimir Putin

War crimes warrant for Putin could complicate peace efforts, observers warn

Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro stages presidential run-off vote

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finns vote in tight election as Sanna Marin seeks second term as PM

Police searching for Rachel have found a body

Body found in search for woman, 38, who vanished after saying she was stepping out for 10 minutes to get air

Man casts ballow

Bulgaria stages fifth general election in two years

Destroyed house

At least 26 dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

A freedom of information request about Harry's visa application has been submitted

Officials face being forced to reveal how Prince Harry answered visa drugs question

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that Labour's offering to transgender people won't override women's rights, as he called for an end to the "toxic divide" over trans issues.

Starmer vows trans rights won't override women's rights under Labour as he urges end to 'toxic divide'

Police in Florida opened fire on an alligator to retrieve the body of a two-year-old Taylen Mosley (left), just one day after his mother Pashun Jeffrey (right) was found stabbed to death in her apartment.

Body of boy, 2, found in alligator's mouth day after mother found stabbed to death in apartment

Tennessee wreckage

More than 20 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest and South

Israeli demo

Israelis continue protests over legal overhaul despite suspension

Russia Ukraine War Monastery

Ukraine court puts Orthodox leader under house arrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

"Danger tourist" Miles Routledge (pictured) is reportedly among three British men being detained by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

'Danger tourist' Miles Routledge 'among three Brits detained by Taliban regime in Afghanistan'
Pope Francis joked "I'm still alive" after leaving hospital following treatment for a respiratory infection.

'I'm still alive' jokes Pope as pontiff leaves hospital after three day stay for respiratory infection
Afghanistan radio station

Taliban close women-run Afghan station for playing music

Thames & Kennet Marina, Caversham.

Man, 61, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Reading marina

Paul O’Grady’s daughter says the family is "devastated" after the TV star's “unexpected” death aged 67.

Paul O'Grady's family 'distraught' after the TV star's 'unexpected' death aged 67

Tributes have poured in for former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan, following his death at the age of 77.

Scotland's first undisputed boxing world champion Ken Buchanan dies aged 77

The student died at a boxing event in Nottingham

Student dies after being seriously injured in a white collar boxing match in Nottingham

Biden Severe Weather

10 dead and dozens injured as tornadoes strike American states

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge

Man, 66, in court charged with murder after shooting of father and son in quiet Cambridgeshire villages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit