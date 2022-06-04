Animal rights protesters storm track at Epsom Derby in second jubilee disruption

4 June 2022, 18:17

Protesters ran on the track on Saturday.
Protesters ran on the track on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Several animal rights protesters have stormed the track at the Epsom Derby in a second disruption of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pro-vegan climate group Animal Rebellion claimed six women entered the area wearing sashes reading "Animal Justice" just before the Cazoo Derby at 4.30pm.

It came after activists from the same group entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour on Thursday, later being arrested by police.

The women could be seen falling to the floor as the police moved in on them on Saturday.

Dozens of officers were working to move them, as members of the royal box watched on.

Read more: Police arrest Platinum Jubilee activists after animal protesters run in front of parade

Activists wore sashes reading "Animal Justice"
Activists wore sashes reading "Animal Justice". Picture: Alamy

The Queen's daughter, Anne, was there alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The crowds cheered as the activists were taken away, with a voice on a Tannoy apologising to spectators.

The group said the protest was aimed at making "a definitive statement, and act, against the cruelty and harm the horseracing industry represents".

Police dragged demonstrators from the track.
Police dragged demonstrators from the track. Picture: Alamy

Orla Coghlan, one of those there, said: "Horseracing took the lives of 220 animals on racecourses in the UK last year, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

"In this country, over a billion land animals are killed for food each year. Exploitation of, and violence against, animals is fuelling the climate emergency and suffering across the globe.

"It is obvious we must choose life over death and stop animal exploitation."

A spokesperson for the group said: "Whether it's horseracing, dairy, or the meat industry, animal exploitation has no part in our world."

Surrey Police has been approached for comment.

