Baby joy for Ant McPartlin, 48, as his wife Anne-Marie is pregnant with couple's first child together

By Chay Quinn

Ant McPartlin is to become a father for the first time aged 48 with his second wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The telly legend has reportedly always wanted kids and is delighted that his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, is expecting a child due in June.

The expecting couple are understood to have just passed the five-month mark of the pregnancy and McPartlin has already told best mate and co-star Declan Donnelly of the happy news.

Ant and Anne-Marie Corbett are “beyond delighted” at the news that she is expecting her third child and her first with McPartlin.

A source told the Sun: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond delighted.

“It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.

“When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible.

“To be having a child two years short of his 50th birthday, with the love of his life, is the stuff of dreams for Ant.

"He’s already a wonderful, doting father to Anne-Marie’s kids, and together they’re going to be brilliant parents to this latest addition to the family.”

The couple married three years ago at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

They began dating in 2018 following Ant's difficult split from his previous wife - and he has developed a strong bond with his wife's two teenage daughters.

In a previous Radio Times interview while in his previous marriage, Ant said: “There’s a rumour that we do everything together and I’m holding off having kids ‘til Dec finds himself Mrs Right. I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true.

“Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.

“We’ve wanted children for a while but we’re both busy.

“So Lisa and I are trying for a baby… well, we’ve been trying for a little while so fingers crossed.”