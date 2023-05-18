Ant and Dec 'stepping back' from Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

18 May 2023, 21:40

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will take a break from Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will take a break from Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ant and Dec are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway "to catch their breath" after 20 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The award-winning presenting duo said reaching the "milestone" of 20 series seemed like the "perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

The series previously took a pause in 2009, returning four years later in 2013.

Saturday Night Takeaway has received multiple Bafta and National Television Awards (NTA), including presenting accolades for McPartlin and Donnelly, since its launch in 2002.

Read more Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars

Read more: Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

The pair will continue to host popular shows including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win.

"We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath," McPartlin said.

Donnelly said: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024."

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday evening, the pair explained: "The show takes up such a lot of our year, we just feel that we need a little bit of a breather and have a little bit of a rest."

But the teased "some very exciting new items" set to come in the 20th series.

The most recent series of Saturday Night Takeaway launched in February, with ITV1's biggest overnight audience of the year, attracting 6.4 million viewers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis

Man arrested after crashing car through gates at Vatican

Italian flood

Death toll rises to 13 as rescue workers bid to reach towns cut off by floods

Judy Garland's famed ruby red slippers were stolen and Terry Martin has been charged over their theft

Man charged after theft of Judy Garland's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Mastodon bones

Bones from mastodon which died 13,000 years ago put on display

Bashar Assad in Saudi Arabia

Assad attends regional summit as Syria is welcomed back into Arab fold

Samuel Little

Woman who died in 1977 identified as victim of serial killer Samuel Little

Ben McBean said he is set to lose his disabled badge

Double amputee veteran dubbed 'hero' by Prince Harry set to lose blue disabled badge after traffic warden's complaint

RMT members will strike June 2

Rail workers from 14 train companies to stage fresh strike day before FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby

Israeli nationalists with flags

Israeli nationalists chant ‘Death to Arabs’ as they mark capture of Jerusalem

Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott have been given life in prison for murdering Khayri McLean

Teen killers of Khayri McLean, 15, jailed for life, as police baffled by 'unbelievable' motive for the murder

Rishi Sunak is dealing with a Cabinet split on migration - led by anti-migration hardliner Suella Braverman

Rishi Sunak refuses to commit to 2019 immigration manifesto pledge as Cabinet splits on issue

The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Andy Warhol

Photographer wins legal fight over image of Prince used by Andy Warhol

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Sabrina Cooper was murdered

Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars

Kate Middleton's parents have sold their party supplies business.

Princess of Wales' parents sell Party Pieces in a rescue deal after the business collapsed into administration

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexander Goulandris and essDOCS were cleared after Karina Gasparova claimed he had sexual harassed when he signed off emails with his initials.

IT worker loses sex harassment claim after claiming boss's initials stood for 'A Jumbo Genital'
Michael Harrison has been jailed for life after murdering his son

Father beat son, 11, to death, then claimed he fell from tree - and boy 'would have lived if 999 called sooner'
Pakistan Politics

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as handover deadline runs out

US President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, western Japan

Biden campaign sees multiple ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win

A view of the swollen Santerno River with the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, behind

Formula One drivers affected by flooding in Italy as grand prix is cancelled

One water firm, Anglian Water, has said bills will go up by £90 for the next decade

Water company says bills will go up as firms plan £10bn fix to clean up UK's sewage mess

South Street, near where the dog attack took place

Boy, 6, suffers life changing injuries after being mauled by American Staffordshire terrier, as police put dog down
Russia Ukraine War

Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

People are rescued in Faenza, Italy

Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins

Lucy Letby has accused her colleagues of engaging in a conspiracy to blame her for the babies' deaths

Lucy Letby accuses doctors of conspiracy to blame her for babies' deaths as she denies collecting children's documents

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York
I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit