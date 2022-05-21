Anthony Albanese leads Labor to election win in Australia as Scott Morrison concedes

Anthony Albanese will be Australia’s new prime minister after Scott Morrison, inset, conceded defeat. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Anthony Albanese will be Australia’s new prime minister, overseeing the country's first Labor government after incumbent Scott Morrison conceded defeat.

Mr Albanese is to become PM and is likely to form a coalition with other smaller parties. The centre-left Labor Party had been favourite to win its first election since 2007.

Mr Morrison arrived at his Liberal party's headquarters today and conceded defeat to Mr Albanese.

He congratulated his rival on his election success, saying: "This has been a time of great upheaval."

"It is important for our nation to heal" from disruption, he added.

The Labor party's leader, Mr Albanese, is to become prime minister after Mr Morrison's conservative Liberal Party failed to win the minimum 76 seats needed for a majority in the 151-seat parliament.

Both leaders campaigned in Melbourne on Saturday before voting in their hometown of Sydney.

The first polling stations closed on the country's east coast at 6pm local time (8am GMT). The west coast is two hours behind.

Due to the pandemic, more than 48% of Australia's 17 million electors voted early or applied for postal votes. Voting is compulsory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters cast ballots at the last election.

Early polling for reasons of travel or work began two weeks ago and the Australian Electoral Commission will continue collecting postal votes for another two weeks.

The government changed regulations on Friday to enable people recently infected with Covid-19 to vote over the phone.

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia despite 15% of polling staff falling sick this week with Covid-19 and flu.

Mr Albanese said he had thought Mr Morrison would have called the election last weekend because Australia's prime minister is expected at a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If we get a clear outcome today then whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, which isn't ideal, I've got to say, immediately after a campaign," Mr Albanese said.