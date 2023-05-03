'Not all heroes wear capes': Balaclava-clad anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down cameras

'Not all heroes wear capes': Balaclava clad anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down controversial cameras.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Anti-ULEZ campaigners have been branded 'heroes' by critics of the emission zone after images appearing to show them posing with dismantled cameras surfaced on social media.

Uploaded to the Facebook group 'Action Against Unfair ULEZ CAZ & LTN', images show two balaclava clad vigilantes grasping four dismantled cameras - one held aloft in each hand.

The first in the series of images shows the two figures standing in the rain and is accompanied by the caption: "Boyz bin bizzy. Not all heroes wear capes".

The Ultra Low Emission Zone, also known as ULEZ, has faced widespread criticism from both drivers and London business owners following news of its expansion.

Under the proposed scheme, which aims to reduce pollution in the capital, drivers in London would be charged based off how many miles they travel and how many passengers are in the car at the time.

The Facebook group, whose main image shows a doctored Ulez sign with the phrase 'Ultra Lie Emission Zone' beside a picture of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, regularly posts activist content, including proposed protests in the capital.

The images in question, posted by user Kay Jay - whose profile image is also that of the two balaclava wearing individuals - were applauded by many members of the anti-Ulez group.

A second post, on the user's personal account, also show an assortment of cameras lying on the grass with the caption: "The caped crusaders... gotta loverm 💙💙👍🏻|

"When the government won't listen to it's people this is the way forward. Thank you for your service," wrote one commenter on the group post.

"Boys don't get caught..." wrote another.

A third commenter on the group added: "Heroes bin bizy! 👏 The nore [sic], the better! Down with SadiqKhan!"

While another supporter added: "Soldiers of the revelation , I salute you both"

Contacted for comment, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Any instances of vandalism of traffic management cameras on the transport network reported to the Met police will be investigated."

The activism is the latest public backlash to the proposed expansion of the scheme.

A protester holds a 'No 2 ULEZ' sign during the demonstration against ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) expansion in Trafalgar Square, central London. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London plans to expand ULEZ to the whole of London.

Recent weeks have seen Mr Khan already face criticism over plans to extend Ulez to cover all areas of London by the end of August, a policy which has been countered by a legal challenge.

He said that a number of factors could be considered when charging people under the proposed scheme, including the time of the day people drive at and how polluting their vehicle is, calling the plans "exciting".

"The problem is the technology's quite a long way off," Mr Khan added.