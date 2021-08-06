Anti-vaxxer, 56, dies of Covid as devastated family say jab would have saved him

David Parker, 56, passed away at Darlington Memorial Hospital. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

An anti-vaxxer who posted hundreds of messages trying to warn people Covid-19 jabs are "experimental" and a conspiracy by big pharma has died from Covid-19.

David Parker, 56, died at Darlington Memorial Hospital in County Durham on Monday despite having no underlying health conditions.

Hi friend Steve Wignall, 59, told The Sun: "His family are devastated, they were very close and loved each other dearly.

"But despite their terrible loss they would like it to be known that they're encouraging everyone to please get vaccinated because they don't want others to suffer as they are now."

The club boss had praised anti-lockdown protesters online and praised a meme deriding people who post pictures of their vaccine card.

One Facebook post he shared contained a list of reasons not to get the jab.

Underneath this post a woman called Kelly Wreglesworth posted: "RIP Uncle David, if you'd had the vaccine it could have saved you."

Relatives posted tributes online. One wrote: "So sad to see this. RIP Uncle David, it could have saved you!"

Mr Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis in North Yorkshire. The club posted a tribute message online writing: "It is with enormous regret that we have to announce the passing of our manager, David Parker.

"He was being treated for the effects of COVID in Darlington Memorial Hospital, but lost his struggle this afternoon.

"On behalf of the whole Louis Family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, he will be sorely missed.

"A pragmatic man, David would want the show to go on, so we remain open with the families agreement, further information will be announced in due course."

Friends paid tribute online. One wrote: "Rip David so sad to hear this news. I worked with him for a number of years. You couldn’t have a better boss. Rest easy Boss.

Another posted: "One of the nicest people iv ever met. Thinking of your family at this sad time."

His death follows those of John Eyers, a fit and healthy 42-year-old father who died of Covid-19 last week after refusing the vaccine.

Solicitor Leslie Lawrenson, 58, passed away at his home in Bournemouth on July 2, just nine days after posting footage on Facebook explaining why Covid was "nothing to be afraid of".