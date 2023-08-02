Breaking News

Anti-vaxxer guilty of harassing Matt Hancock through Westminster and accusing him of 'murdering millions' on the Tube

2 August 2023, 15:03 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 15:37

After a short trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the 62-year-old was found guilty of two counts of harassment after pursuing Mr Hancock through Westminster

By Chay Quinn

Anti-vaxxer Geza Tarjanyi has been convicted of harassing former Health Secretary Matt Hancock through Westminster.

After a short trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the 62-year-old was found guilty of two counts of harassment after pursuing Mr Hancock through Westminster and onto a Jubilee line train - accusing him of murdering millions of people through the Covid vaccine.

Tarjanyi of Leyland in Lancashire, shoulder-barged the former health secretary and "shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories" on two separate occasions on January 19 and 24.

Senior district judge Paul Goldspring said Tarjanyi "deliberately intimidated and harassed" the MP.

Tarjanyi of Leyland in Lancashire, shoulder-barged the former health secretary and "shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories" on two separate occasions on January 19 and 24
The activist confronted Matt Hancock over his record as `Health Secretary during the pandemic
The activist confronted Matt Hancock over his record as `Health Secretary during the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Tarjanyi accosted the former Health Secretary who left the government after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo yelling: "Why did you kill so many people with Midazolam?"

Five days later, Tarjanyi shouted in Westminster tube station: "Why did you murder millions of people?"

Mr Hancock claimed that when they got off at Bond Street, the conspiracy theorist told him: "I'll keep coming for you."

Tarjanyi claimed to the court that he is an independent journalist and that "depriving someone of a voice in the mainstream media, I think that's calculated, I think that's a calculated thing to say and do.

"It protects me and it protects the person I'm speaking to.

"I could only assume that he had something to hide, that's why I questioned him."

