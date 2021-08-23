Anti-vaxxers storm ITN studios in London and 'chase' presenter Jon Snow

By Sophie Barnett

A group of anti-vaxxers who took over the reception of the ITN building in central London and reportedly chased Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow are now demonstrating outside Google HQ.

Police cordoned off the entrances to the ITN building on Grays Inn Road on Monday after a mob of more than 100 people began protesting against the coronavirus vaccine.

The building houses the news operations of ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

More than 20 police officers were at the scene and multiple vehicles were on standby to help stop the protesters disrupting traffic.

Images posted on social media by ITN staff showed dozens of people in the ITN reception, with police standing between them and security barriers into the main building.

Police outside the offices of ITN on Grays Inn Road, London, after a group of protesters "unlawfully gained access" to the building. Picture: Alamy

Crowds of police were also gathered on the pavement outside to block any more anymore demonstrators forcing their way in.

Multiple reports suggest the protesters "chased" presenter Jon Snow, with videos on Twitter showing the Channel 4 newsreader being shouted at as he tried to enter the building through a back entrance.

Officers are responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, #Camden where people have unlawfully gained access to the building. Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 23, 2021

A man was heard shouting ‘it’s a real shame you didn’t speak up for the children when you could have’ as the journalist was ushered inside.

The Metropolitan Police said people had unlawfully gained access to the building.

Officers engaged with the protesters and removed those who gained entry.

The group have moved off in the direction of King's Cross and are now demonstrating outside Google's headquarters in Pancras Square.

This story is being updated