Anti-vaxxers try to storm the BBC in protest over vaccine passports and jabs for children

9 August 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 17:36

By Asher McShane

A group of anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police as they tried to gain access to BBC studios in west London.

Protesters were seen confronting officers with scuffles breaking out as they attempted to enter the site in White City. A line of police officers were filmed pushing back protesters to stop them entering.

It is understood the group arrived to protest plans for vaccine passports and the vaccination of children.

One person posted online: "Official Voice protesters try storming the BBC studios at White City but them come up against a heavy police presence.

"They are protesting against vaccine passports and vaccine for kids."

The Met police said in a statement: “We're aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm, are now gathered outside a commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The incident today was at the BBC’s former White City home which is now mostly flats and commercial buildings after the corporation moved in 2013. Studios on the site are now rented out for use by ITV.

The JCVI has recommended the use of vaccines in young people aged 16 and 17 with the first invites being sent out this week.

People of those ages can get jabbed if they want with no need for parental consent.

Children aged 12 to 17 who are at higher risk of getting ill if they catch Covid - or live with people who have a weak immune system - have already been able to get vaccinated.

