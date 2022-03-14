Putin's 'lying to you': Editor storms Russian state TV broadcast in anti-war protest

14 March 2022, 20:23 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 20:51

The woman appeared on state-run Channel One television
The woman appeared on state-run Channel One television. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

An editor from a Russian state TV channel could face up to 15 years in jail after storming onto a live broadcast to display an anti-war message.

The woman, identified as Maria Ovsyannikova, an editor on state-backed Russia-1, burst onto screens in what appears to be a pre-planned demonstration.

She interrupted one the channel's most-viewed programmes brandishing a placard reading: "They're lying to you."

She was reportedly arrested and detained by police after the incident, and is now being questioned.

READ MORE: Shocking drone footage shows scale of destruction in besieged city of Mariupol

READ MORE: 'War with NATO if single Russian toecap' steps into its territory, Sajid Javid warns

Under new legislation recently passed in Russia, journalists could face up to 15 years in jail for speaking out against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the 9pm news on Monday, Ms Ovsyannikova, whose father is understood to be Ukrainian, appeared behind a newsreader shouting: "Stop the war. No to war."

She held aloft a sign reading: "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here."

Ms Ovsyannikova recorded a video before interrupting the broadcast in which she blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin for the conflict.

In it, she said: "What's happening in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor.

"The responsibility for this aggression lies with one man: Vladimir Putin.

"My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, and they were never enemies."

She referred to a necklace she was wearing, saying it "shows Russia must stop this fratricidal war and our brotherly nations can make peace with each other".

READ MORE: Kyiv 'like apocalypse movie' after Russian shelling of residential block leaves two dead

READ MORE: Pregnant woman and her baby die after maternity ward bombing in Ukraine

She added: "Unfortunately, for the last few years I've been working for Channel One. I've been doing Kremlin propaganda and I'm very ashamed of it.

"I let people lie from TV screens and allowed Russian people to be zombified."

"We didn't say anything in 2014 when all of this was just getting started," she continued.

"We didn't protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We just silently watched this inhumane regime.

"Now the whole world has turned away from us and ten generations of our descendants won't be able to wash away the shame of this fratricidal war."

The last thing she said in the clip was: "They can't put us all in prison."

The recording of the broadcast is not accessible on the channel's website but clips of it quickly emerged on social media after the incident.

State-run Tass news agency said: "Channel One is investigating an incident with an outsider in the frame during a live broadcast."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Davis has said Boris Johnson is best western war time leader

Boris is the best of a bad bunch: David Davis criticises Western response in Ukraine

Leeds and Edinburgh universities. Inset: Nadhim Zahawi

Zahawi vows to 'crack down hard' on university academics pushing Kremlin propaganda

The Supreme Court has confirmed Julian Assange cannot appeal his extradition

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied permission to appeal US extradition

Martin Lewis has warned future students will pay double what current students do in order to go to university

Cost of going to university 'to double' under new loan rules, Martin Lewis warns

Mariupol has been targeted by Russian forces

Shocking drone footage shows scale of destruction in besieged city of Mariupol

The dog walker was pinned down in his pet's poo.

Dog walker pinned down in dog mess by ex-military passer-by 'after refusing to pick it up'

Elon Musk has challenged Putin to a 'fight for Ukraine'

Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

The Queen has released her annual Commonwealth Day message, but will not attend the service.

Queen pays tribute to 'modern, vibrant and connected' Commonwealth in annual message

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Chris Cleave was shot dead by hitmen in Mexico

Tributes paid after British businessman 'shot dead in front of daughter' in Mexico

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict.

Russia sanctions Peppa Pig: Court rules trademarks can be used without punishment

Social media coverage has connected people to the conflict in Ukraine

A crowdfunded war: How the internet is paying for Ukraine's defence

Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety

Explained: How you can open your home to a Ukrainian refugee

A residential building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was shelled by Russia on Monday.

Kyiv 'like apocalypse movie' after Russian shelling of residential block leaves two dead

The UK is set to be hotter than Greece on Wednesday.

Brits to bask in mini-heatwave as UK set to be hotter than Greece

Protesters invaded the £25m mansion on Monday

'Surprised' mayor to question police response after squatters seize oligarch's mansion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

EU imposes fourth set of sanctions against Russia over invasion
Russia Ukraine Air Travel

Russian airlines will keep planes leased from foreign firms

Iran Nuclear

Iran says several arrested in nuclear facility sabotage plot

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress
The International Space Station is seen orbiting the Earth

US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions

A Ukrainian firefighter walks outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday March 14 2022

Talks resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province

China battles multiple Covid outbreaks driven by stealth Omicron
Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17 2020

France lifts Covid rules on unvaccinated and mask wearing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine's invasion on wokeness

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police