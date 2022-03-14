Putin's 'lying to you': Editor storms Russian state TV broadcast in anti-war protest

The woman appeared on state-run Channel One television. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

An editor from a Russian state TV channel could face up to 15 years in jail after storming onto a live broadcast to display an anti-war message.

The woman, identified as Maria Ovsyannikova, an editor on state-backed Russia-1, burst onto screens in what appears to be a pre-planned demonstration.

She interrupted one the channel's most-viewed programmes brandishing a placard reading: "They're lying to you."

She was reportedly arrested and detained by police after the incident, and is now being questioned.

Under new legislation recently passed in Russia, journalists could face up to 15 years in jail for speaking out against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the 9pm news on Monday, Ms Ovsyannikova, whose father is understood to be Ukrainian, appeared behind a newsreader shouting: "Stop the war. No to war."

She held aloft a sign reading: "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here."

A woman burst onto Russia’s main live evening newscast today with a sign that says:



“Stop the war

Don’t believe propaganda

They’re lying to you”



And chanting: “Stop the war! No to war!”pic.twitter.com/pKVKZFVEM3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

Ms Ovsyannikova recorded a video before interrupting the broadcast in which she blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin for the conflict.

In it, she said: "What's happening in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor.

"The responsibility for this aggression lies with one man: Vladimir Putin.

"My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, and they were never enemies."

She referred to a necklace she was wearing, saying it "shows Russia must stop this fratricidal war and our brotherly nations can make peace with each other".

Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she’s ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely. pic.twitter.com/nOpUY9bH74 — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 14, 2022

She added: "Unfortunately, for the last few years I've been working for Channel One. I've been doing Kremlin propaganda and I'm very ashamed of it.

"I let people lie from TV screens and allowed Russian people to be zombified."

"We didn't say anything in 2014 when all of this was just getting started," she continued.

"We didn't protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We just silently watched this inhumane regime.

"Now the whole world has turned away from us and ten generations of our descendants won't be able to wash away the shame of this fratricidal war."

The last thing she said in the clip was: "They can't put us all in prison."

The recording of the broadcast is not accessible on the channel's website but clips of it quickly emerged on social media after the incident.

State-run Tass news agency said: "Channel One is investigating an incident with an outsider in the frame during a live broadcast."