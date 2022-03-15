British journalist and father-of-three in ICU with 'serious injuries' after reporting from Kyiv

Benjamin Hall has been injured in Ukraine. Picture: Instagram @benjaminhallfnc

A British-American journalist has been seriously injured whilst reporting from Kyiv.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is currently in hospital in Ukraine, the network announced live on air on Monday afternoon.

The circumstances or extent of his injuries have not been confirmed

However Ukraine's prosecutor general Irina Venediktova said on Facebook that a British journalist had received shrapnel wounds to both legs and was in intensive care.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, posted on Telegram on Monday that Mr Hall was in a serious condition.

He added the condition of the rest of his crew - a cameraman and a producer - is currently not known.

Mr Hall was born and raised in London and has previously worked for British outlets including The Independent and the BBC.

He is currently based in Washington but was on assignment in Ukraine.

The White House press secretary said on Monday that President Biden's thoughts are with the 39-year-old father of three, his colleagues, and his family.

It comes days after American journalist Brent Renaud was killed covering the war in Ukraine.

The 50-year-old photographer and filmmaker was killed in Irpin after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

The journalist, from Little Rock, Arkansas, was gathering material for a report about refugees at the time.

The US state department said they were "horrified" at the attack, and TIME magazine - who Mr Renaud was working for at the time - said they were "devastated".

The war in Ukraine has been raging for nearly three weeks.

As well as Mr Renaud, a Ukrainian television cameraman was identified as a victim of a Russian attack.

Yevhenii Sakun was killed when Russian forces launched an attack on the Kyiv TV Tower.

Journalist Olga Tokariuk shared a picture of Mr Sakun's press card on Twitter, writing: "The first person I know died in this war. My former colleague, TV cameraman Yevhenii Sakun, was killed yesterday as a result of Russian missile strike on Kyiv's Babyn Yar, along with 4 other people.

"It was a pleasure working with him.

"I'm devastated by this news. Eternal memory."

Despite both Ukraine and Russia hinting at potential progress in peace talks over the weekend, Russian assaults have continued.

Several attacks have been launched on residential blocks in Kyiv over recent days.

And on Sunday an airbase near the Polish border was hit, prompting fears the conflict could spread into Nato territory.

On Tuesday, foreign office minister James Cleverly told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the invasion was "illegal, unprovoked and must not be supported" amid concerns China could support Russia.

Meanwhile, a former RAF chief has warned nuclear war is "only a few steps away" from where we are now.