Aretha Franklin’s sons fight over will found under sofa in battle about late singer’s $18m estate

11 July 2023, 12:23 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 12:36

Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will.
Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Two of Aretha Franklin’s sons attended a hearing in the US today as they battle out a dispute about their late mother’s will.

Aretha died, aged 76, in 2018 of pancreatic cancer without a formal, typewritten will.

A handwritten document from 2010, which was left in a locked cabinet, was originally recognised as the the late singer’s formal will after her death.

But a second set of handwritten papers were later found at the Queen of Soul’s home by her niece in 2019, driving a wedge between two of the singer’s sons in a dispute about which one should be accepted.

Ted White II, 60, believes the original 2010 version should be recognised as his mother’s official will, whereas Kecalf Franklin, 53, believes it should be the 2014 version.

“With all the time I spent working with her administratively... every other document that she ever signed was something that was done conventionally and legally” and with assistance from a lawyer, Mr White told the jury.

Although he did acknowledge that the 2014 letter was still written by his mother.

Mr White’s lawyer told court that the 2010 document had been signed on all 11 pages - whereas the 2014 document had only be signed once.

Both documents seem to instruct that the singer’s four sons should share income from the music and copyrights of her work.

But it’s the matter of who inherits her million-dollar estate that's creating a rift between the two sons.

Read more: 'On the road to recovery': Madonna issues first message since hospital stay with bacterial infection

Read more: Blue singer Lee Ryan suffers leg injury after being pushed down stairs for putting his feet on plane seats

Kecalf Franklin has argued in favour of the 2014 document.
Kecalf Franklin has argued in favour of the 2014 document. Picture: Alamy
Ted White II favours the 2010 document.
Ted White II favours the 2010 document. Picture: Alamy

The 2014 version was shown on four large posters in court and it showed Mr White’s name crossed out as executor of the estate, with Kecalf Franklin named in his place.

If the 2014 document was assumed as the late singer’s will, Mr Franklin and his grandchildren would inherit his mother’s main home in Bloomfield Hills, valued at $1.1mil in 2018 when she died, but now estimated to be worth up to $18mil.

Mr Franklin argued that his mother often handled mail, documents and even slept on the sofa where the 2014 will was found.

He said “it doesn’t strike me as odd” that documents were found on his mother’s sofa.

A testimony from the legendary singer’s niece, Sabrina Owens, who formerly managed her aunt’s estate was also read out in trial.

"She would use the kitchen and living room - that was about it," Ms Owens said.

"So when I got to the sofa, I lifted up that far right cushion and there was three notebooks there."

Jurors were told their only task was to decide if the 2014 document should be assumed as a valid will.

Closing arguments are expected to be delivered on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mount Everest

Six dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes in Nepal

Election 2024 Super Tuesday

Trump lawyers seek to delay trial over hoarding classified documents

Lithuania NATO Summit

Zelensky criticises ‘absurd’ lack of timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Breaking
Carrie and Boris Johnson have welcome their third child- a son named Frank.

Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of third child - a boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson

Residents have been told to keep windows closed due to deadly toxic gas

Volcano erupts 20 miles from Iceland's main airport triggering warning for 'life-threatening toxic gas'

Things are going to get worse before they get better

Ten more days of rain: Met Office reveals exact date sunshine will return to UK

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.

What's happened to Captain Tom Moore's Foundation? Full story behind inquiry and planning permission row

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the lack of timeframe for joining Nato

Zelenskyy blasts ‘absurd’ Nato for failing to set a timeframe for when Ukraine will be invited to join alliance

Tim Davie says he has not spoken to the unnamed presenter

Met Police asks BBC to pause presenter investigation as they 'continue assessment'

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Israel Politics

Israeli protesters block roads amid anger over plans to overhaul judiciary

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

London and the South East in the sunshine

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

Iceland Volcano

Tourists urged to stay away from volcanic eruption in Iceland

Rishi Sunak acknowledged fulfilling his pledge to "stop the boats" would not happen "overnight", but said he is "throwing absolutely everything" at fixing the problem.

Rishi Sunak is 'throwing absolutely everything' at stopping migrant boats but warns it won't happen 'overnight'

Stanislav Rzhitsky, 42, was killed while jogging. He is accused of launching strikes on Ukrainian civilians including one that left four year old Liza dead

Russian sub officer who ordered strikes on Ukraine civilians assassinated out jogging 'after killer tracked him on app'

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Panda Twins

Giant panda gives birth to twins at South Korean theme park

Australia Afghanistan Veteran

Australian veteran appeals against defamation ruling over killing of Afghans

Sicily and Sardinia are predicted to face the worst of the extreme conditions

'Cerberus' heatwave brings searing temperatures to Europe with Italy set to surpass highs of 45C
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Under the lens: The scandal over a top BBC presenter has deepened

BBC presenter scandal: What we know and what questions remain unanswered?

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Thousands commemorate victims of Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia

The newly discovered planet is even brighter than Venus, pictured above, the brightest object in the Earth's night sky.

Astronomers discover planet which resembles ‘giant mirror’ in space and is universe’s most reflective natural object
Thailand Road Collapse

Two dead as road collapses in Bangkok

The seven-year-old sank to the bottom of the pool

Shocking moment adults swim past drowning child - as two 'heroic' boys come to his rescue

Britain Glastonbury Music Festival Day Five

Lil Nas X ‘stopped by Oslo police after riding through tunnel on e-scooter’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit