Armed police swarm West Midlands after six are injured in random crazed dog attacks
19 April 2023, 00:59
West Midlands Police had to deploy armed cops to defend a neighbourhood terrorised by a crazed dog who left a man in hospital and five others with injuries.
The elderly man was among six victims of the attack which also saw a child injured.
Police announced that they have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the alleged attacks at Willow Gardens, Winson Green.
Two dogs were seized after the police were called around 2.30pm on Tuesday.
A section of the Winson Green area was sealed off after the incident, which took place in a small residential street.
Police blocked off access to back gardens and retained a presence in the area into the evening.
West Midlands Police said: 'An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
'Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening.