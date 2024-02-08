Flamboyantly-dressed armed robber jailed after being spotted the next day wearing 'distinctive suit'

8 February 2024, 09:32

Haque was caught wearing a flamboyant suit that he used for a robbery
Haque was caught wearing a flamboyant suit that he used for a robbery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

An armed robber who raided a London newsagents while dressed in a suit was caught the next day - after turning up to the scene wearing his distinctive attire.

Zohirul Haque pointed a firearm at workers at the shop in Bethnal Green and fled with about £200 as the panic alarm was triggered.

He was wearing a distinctive suit during the crime.

Flying Squad officers arrived and began an investigation.

The next day, Detective Sergeant McGee was in the area gathering evidence when he saw Haque wearing a suit.

Haque was caught after he re-wore this suit
Haque was caught after he re-wore this suit. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"He stood out as he was wearing a really smart suit with a bow tie, and although it looked different to the one described by the victims, I immediately suspected this was the man we were looking for. He was also wearing a rucksack identical to the one worn by the suspect," he said.

"Haque walked straight past me, and I called for colleagues to come to the scene. Meanwhile I followed him for five to ten minutes until they arrived, and he was then arrested.

"You don't often get days like that when it all falls into place, and that piece of luck helped to bring justice to the victims, although it took some further police work to secure the evidence we needed."

Haque was sentenced to 12 years in jail
Haque was sentenced to 12 years in jail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Haque was rearrested and charged with armed robbery after a witness identified him as the suspect and CCTV footage bolstered the case against him.

However, they were unable to find the firearm used or the money he stole.

Haque, of no fixed address, was convicted of armed robbery at Snaresbrook Crown Court in October and was jailed on Monday for 12 years.

