Moment armed robber threatens shop workers with gun in north London Tesco

Armed robber terrorises shop workers in north London

By Kit Heren

This is the terrifying moment an armed robber pulls out a gun in a Tesco supermarket in north London to threaten shop workers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The robber and an accomplice went into the Tesco on Camden Road at about 5.40am on October 1. While the gunman brandished his weapon at shop assistants, the other man stole various items.

Forty minutes later, the two men went into a Nisa Local shop on York Way, a few hundred metres way, and carried out an identical armed robbery.

Three days later, they targeted the same Nisa again - this time with a third man in tow. This time the robbers had a gun, knife and hammer, with which they threatened shoppers before stealing more items.

Police have released CCTV of the Tesco robbery, and a still image of two of the robbers, who are Asian and wearing all black.

Read more: Wounded hero of London post office shooting backs armed police standing down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Read more: Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

The armed robbery suspects. Picture: Met Police

The first suspect is 6ft tall, in his 20s and wearing tracksuit bottoms with grey pockets.

The second is 5ft 7in, between the ages of 20 and 30 and wore a hoodie with a “MYPROTEIN” logo.

There is no description of the third robber.

Detective Constable Will Wigzell from the central specialist crime flying squad, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victims involved, thankfully none of whom were injured.

The armed robber. Picture: Met Police

"These are very serious offences and we are keen to identify those responsible as soon as possible.

"Officers have carried out a number of inquiries and are now appealing to the public for assistance. Do you have any information that could help us? Do you recognise the males in the images?"

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CRIS 2332095/23. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.