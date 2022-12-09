Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years

By Asher McShane

This is the dramatic moment five members of an armed gang were arrested at gunpoint by ‘Britain’s FBI’ in a dramatic swoop.

Police swooped on the gang in an operation in Birmingham in May last year and arrested Carl Brookes, 38, Richard Davis, 36, Callum Meah, 26, Jordan Feeney, 28, and Robert Clark, 32.

Cops from the National Crime Agency swooped on the men as they sat in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, Birmingham on May 13 last year.

Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years. Picture: National Crime Agency

In dramatic footage police are heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them there.”

Armed police swooped on the gang in May last year. Picture: National Crime Agency

“Get out, stay there, on your f***ing belly. Put your hands behind your back. Don't move.”

Officers found a loaded gun, ammunition, knives and a sledgehammer in the swoop.

Left to right: Callum Meah, Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney, Richard Davis and Robert Clark. Picture: NCA

Clark was wearing a rolled up balaclava on his head, and had a knife in his inside pocket.

All five were all charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Members of the gang were jailed for a total of 32 years. Picture: National Crime Agency

Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.

All five men pleaded guilty and a judge at Birmingham Crown Court handed the gang sentences ranging between seven years and five years 11 months yesterday.

NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope said:

"These men had a loaded gun, ammunition and an array of weaponry in their possession when they were arrested.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these men were dressed up and kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm and it is only the intervention of NCA officers that prevented this from happening.

“We know guns and knives are used in acts of serious violence and by violent criminals to coerce and intimidate, and taking such weapons off the streets of the West Midlands remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.

"I would also urge anyone with information about illegally held firearms to come forward and help us stop violence and protect our communities. They can contact Crimestoppers anonymously or police."