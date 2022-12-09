Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years

9 December 2022, 11:31

By Asher McShane

This is the dramatic moment five members of an armed gang were arrested at gunpoint by ‘Britain’s FBI’ in a dramatic swoop.

Police swooped on the gang in an operation in Birmingham in May last year and arrested Carl Brookes, 38, Richard Davis, 36, Callum Meah, 26, Jordan Feeney, 28, and Robert Clark, 32.

Cops from the National Crime Agency swooped on the men as they sat in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, Birmingham on May 13 last year.

Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years
Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years. Picture: National Crime Agency

In dramatic footage police are heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them there.”

Armed police swooped on the gang in May last year
Armed police swooped on the gang in May last year. Picture: National Crime Agency

“Get out, stay there, on your f***ing belly. Put your hands behind your back. Don't move.”

Officers found a loaded gun, ammunition, knives and a sledgehammer in the swoop.

Left to right: Callum Meah, Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney, Richard Davis and Robert Clark
Left to right: Callum Meah, Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney, Richard Davis and Robert Clark. Picture: NCA

Clark was wearing a rolled up balaclava on his head, and had a knife in his inside pocket.

All five were all charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Members of the gang were jailed for a total of 32 years
Members of the gang were jailed for a total of 32 years. Picture: National Crime Agency

Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.

All five men pleaded guilty and a judge at Birmingham Crown Court handed the gang sentences ranging between seven years and five years 11 months yesterday.

NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope said:

"These men had a loaded gun, ammunition and an array of weaponry in their possession when they were arrested.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these men were dressed up and kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm and it is only the intervention of NCA officers that prevented this from happening.

“We know guns and knives are used in acts of serious violence and by violent criminals to coerce and intimidate, and taking such weapons off the streets of the West Midlands remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.

"I would also urge anyone with information about illegally held firearms to come forward and help us stop violence and protect our communities. They can contact Crimestoppers anonymously or police."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch

Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike
Troop begin training for the Border Force strike as Rishi Sunak vows not to 'back down' to union barons

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

Snow has hit England ahead of a freezing weekend

Snow hits England as Troll of Trondheim rolls over Britain causing freezing temperatures ahead of bitter weekend

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

Greek protesters

House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

Colombo smog

Sri Lanka shuts schools as extreme weather brings pollution

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand’s leader says China has become ‘more assertive’

Breaking
A serving Met police officer has been charged with rape

Serving Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

A Just Stop Oil activist has complained that his stunt has ruined his life

East London eco-activist who brought M25 to a standstill complains being locked up has 'ruined his life'

The 'licensed' unicorn

California girl given licence to own a unicorn – if she finds one

People with masks outside a pharmacy

China struggles with Covid infections after controls eased

Harsher sentences will be introduced for people who sexually harass women in public

Two years’ jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Mr Davis's family has posted a £10,000 reward

Devastated family offers £10,000 reward in search for missing rugby player Levi Davis

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils new 'big bang' reforms for 30 years

Post-Brexit 'big bang for the City': Jeremy Hunt unveils biggest banking reforms for 30 years

Santa with a child

Santa visit brings joy to frosty Alaskan village

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits have shared increasingly desperate measures to fight the cold

Brits struggle to stay warm amid -9 Arctic blast and sky-high energy prices - with some resorting to 'bubble glazing'
Haiti gangs

Gangs control 60% of Haiti’s capital, UN chief says

A huge pile of Christmas post at a sorting office

Royal Mail Christmas strikes begin and letters pile up as 115,000 workers walk out in row over pay
Container depot

South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates

Ling murdered Joanne in 1997

Killer and rapist would leave jail without signing sex offenders' register due to legal loophole
Nick Carter is being sued

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter accused of 'raping teenage fan who had autism and cerebral palsy'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, and other members of Congress, signs the H.R. 8404, the Respect For Marriage Act

Bill protecting same-sex and interracial unions clears US Congress

Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves budget amid economic crisis

The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

Chief pharmaceutical officer warns local chemists are running out of antibiotics amid deadly Strep A outbreak
Tarek Namouz, 43, from west London, was arrested in May 2021

Barber, 43, found guilty of sending thousands of pounds to fund terrorist activity in Syria

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing
Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia
Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit