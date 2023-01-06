Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

6 January 2023, 18:01 | Updated: 6 January 2023, 18:54

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army
Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An army instructor taunted Harry about Diana's death during his training, saying she was carrying a "Muslim baby" when she died, the duke has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The insult was flung at the royal when he underwent training for dealing with being abducted.

The instructor, a woman dressed in a headscarf, who abused him later said sorry for it.

In his upcoming book Spare, Harry wrote that "she was talking about my mother. She said: "Your mother was pregnant when she died", calling it a "Muslim baby" – a reference to Dodio Fayed, who was in a relationship with Diana and died in the crash in Paris.

The exercise took place on Bodmin Moor, Cornwall. A group wearing camouflaged jackets and balaclavas approached, which he said he feared could have been the IRA.

He was blindfolded and sent to a building where he went 72 hours without being able to sleep.

Read more: Taliban brands Prince Harry 'big mouth loser' and accuses him of war crimes after he admits killing 25 fighters

The rumour about Diana's pregnancy was false
The rumour about Diana's pregnancy was false. Picture: Alamy

As part of the intense training, he was stripped naked and instructors playing the role of his abductors "pointed at our c***s, and talked endlessly about how small they were".

He added: "An instructor apologised for what they had said about my mother.

"I found out that two other soldiers who had done the same exercise had gone crazy."

Read more: Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury

The training is deliberately intense to prepare soldiers for kidnappings or capture.

A post-mortem found Diana was not pregnant but it formed part of the conspiracies about her death.

Harry's military recollections have proved controversial, after he described of killing 25 members of the Taliban and compared them to chess pieces being taken off the board.

Harry has spoken out about brutal army training
Harry has spoken out about brutal army training. Picture: Alamy

His comments managed the rare feat of uniting British veterans and the militant group in agreement that they were inappropriate.

Former officers said it is not the way service personnel behave, while the Taliban criticised his comparison to the board game.

One militant even reportedly branded him a "big mouth loser" over his kill count claim.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes

Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him

Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty

Kenya Gay Rights

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

Exclusive
Harry said he killed 25 Taliban and his comments have been attacked by Lord Hutton

Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury

Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home

Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell

Two sisters and man who died in Perth hotel fire identified by police

Ukraine Orthodox Christmas

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

The footballer was arrested in Dublin

Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase

Chad Foiled Coup Plot

Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilisation’ attempt

An emergency worker looks over a crashed helicopter following a collision near SeaWorld, on the Gold Coast, Australia

Boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Harry has been criticised over his memoir

'He's shed a lot of shame on the royal family': Brits slam Harry for 'airing dirty laundry' in public

Kevin McCarthy leaves the House floor after the House voted to adjourn for the evening

McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight

Violence has broken out across Sinaloa

Mexican city descends into brutal drug war as security forces fight cartel over El Chapo's son's capture

Latest News

See more Latest News

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Diana is buried on the Althorp estate

Meghan Markle put her palms on Princess Diana's grave and asked for 'clarity and guidance'

A firefighter passes by the dead body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

A view of the scene after a construction crane fell on to the Melhustorget shopping centre in Melhus, Norway

One person dead as crane falls on to shopping centre in Norway during high winds

Drivers and pedestrians alike have been warned they could face a £2,500 fine for writing on dirty vehicles.

Drivers warned writing two-words on dirty vehicles could land them in court with a £2,500 fine
Six homes have flooded

Chaos as burst water main floods six houses and nearby fire station in south east London

The Top 10 UK locations where asking prices rose the most have been revealed

House price hike: Top 10 locations where asking prices skyrocketed in 2022

Nurses could be willing to accept a lower pay deal than their original demand

Nurses union boss urges government to 'meet them halfway' with 10% pay rise offer

Harry said he 'tried not to care' about the change, but couldn't help it

Harry 'hurt' after Camilla transformed his bedroom into her dressing room

Brigitte Macron showed the French culture minister a design resembling a “phallus with golden balls”

French president's wife proposed ‘phallus and golden balls’ for Notre Dame rebuild

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics
'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank after 'maths until 18' plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit