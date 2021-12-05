Hundreds release balloons in memory of little Arthur, 6, to 'show he was loved'

5 December 2021, 15:19 | Updated: 5 December 2021, 15:55

By Sophie Barnett

Hundreds of people have held a vigil in Solihull to remember six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his father and stepmother following months of horrific abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They let off balloons in memory of the six-year-old as they gathered outside the home of his stepmother Emma Tusting, where the six-year-old was left with an unsurvivable brain injury after a campaign of "cruel and inhuman" abuse

He was poisoned, starved and beaten by Tustin and his father Thomas Hughes in a prolonged campaign of abuse.

The pair were jailed this week and a national review into child safeguarding has since been announced by the government.

A local inspection of child services in Solihull where Arthur died will also take place, to establish how he was "failed" by the system designed to keep him safe.

Read more: Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

People gather to pay tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands.
People gather to pay tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands. Picture: Alamy

Videos from the vigil show hundreds of people lining the street, with seas of blue balloons which were let off followed by a round of applause.

A person in the crowd can be heard shouting "goodbye Arthur", while another called "fly high always".

Tributes and flowers were laid outside his home, and a sign on the wall reads: "You are loved Arthur".

A Birmingham City flag was also placed at the scene, along with a picture of Arthur.

His maternal grandmother Madeleine Halcrow could be seen wiping away tears at the vigil while wearing a T-shirt bearing his face.

The gathering was organised by Kerry Vines, a resident of Cranmore Road, who said the vigil was held to "show he was loved".

In a post on Facebook ahead of the vigil she said: "Come on people let’s show our smiling superhero that our nation loves him today."

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of his murder, while Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

There have been calls for their sentences to be increased, led by Solihull MP Julian Knight, who described them as "monsters".

Read more: 'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Read more: Attorney General to review 'lenient' sentences of 'monsters' who killed Arthur, 6

He said the sentences are "too lenient" and "just not enough", and that Solihull still has "collective heartbreak" over the murder of young Arthur.

The Attorney General has since confirmed it will review the sentences which were handed to Tustin and Hughes on Friday.

Mr Knight said there is a "sense of anger" over how the tragedy was allowed to happen and said we need to ensure "those who failed him are held accountable".

Speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday show, Dominic Raab said he is "not satisfied" with the sentences given to the killers.

He told Tom Swarbrick: "I fully support the Attorney and ask the courts to look at this again.

"We wouldn’t be asking the court to look at this again if we felt satisfied."

Read more: Evil stepmum who murdered little Arthur, 6, jailed for life and his dad given 21 years

He added: "This is an appalling case and my heart goes out to that little boy, Arthur."

But he said the government is "toughening up the sentences for child cruelty".

The investigation will look into the ways social services and local authorities liaise with the criminal justice system in an attempt to learn lessons from the tragedy.

The national review will be led by the National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel.

This will replace and build upon the work of the original Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, which was paused while the court case was ongoing.

Read more: PM says "questions need to be answered" after murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

The decision comes after it emerged during court proceedings that Arthur was visited by social workers just two months prior to his death, concluding there were "no safeguarding concerns."

A targeted area inspection will be also commissioned and led jointly by Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and HM Inspectorate of Probation.

This will consider what improvements are needed by all agencies who protect vulnerable children in Solihull, including how they work together.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Derbyshire Police released a statement confirming the evacuations.

More than 50 houses evacuated after 'suspicious items' discovered by police

Storm Barra comes just a week after Storm Arwen, which saw high winds and waves in much of the UK.

Storm Barra to batter UK as 3000 homes still without power after storm Arwen

Weather

Breaking
Masks are now mandatory on all public transport.

UK records 86 more Omicron cases taking total to 246

Dominic Raab told LBC the government plans to "smash" drug gangs.

Passports to be seized from middle class cocaine users in bid to 'smash' drug gangs

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Arthur, 6, died in June 2020 after months of "evil abuse" by his stepmother and father

Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

The antiviral pill will be offered to adults who are clinically vulnerable.

'Game-changing' at-home covid treatment could be offered before Christmas

Grenfell United said news of the deal had "shattered" them.

Lewis Hamilton says he had 'nothing' to do with Mercedes deal with Grenfell firm

West London

UK arrivals will have to do a pre-departure test from 4am on Tuesday.

'Hammer blow' for travel industry as pre-departure Covid tests return for all UK arrivals

Sajid Javid is urging eligible people to get their booster jab

'A national mission': Get booster before seeing loved ones at Christmas, urges Health Sec

Storm Arwen hit the UK at the end of November

UK set for more snow and heavy wind as country struggles to recover from Storm Arwen

Weather

The incident happened on the Central Line in the early hours of Saturday morning

Woman hospitalised after falling onto tracks at busy London Tube station

Arrivals to the UK will need to take a Covid test before they embark on their journey

Pre-departure Covid tests reintroduced for travellers to UK amid Omicron fears

The Metropolitan Police are considering complaints related to Christmas parties allegedly held in lockdown last year

Met considering complaints from Labour MPs over PM's Christmas party accusations

Video image released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing volcanic materials in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.

Indonesia: 13 dead and 7 still missing after volcano spews clouds of ash into sky

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demonstrators light fireworks during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels

Belgian police use water cannon and tear gas on Covid protesters
Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz

Second party approves deal for Scholz’s new German government
A man inspects a lorry buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia (Trisnadi/AP)

Death toll rises after eruption of volcano on Indonesia’s Java island
Anti-abortion protesters in front of the US Supreme Court earlier this month

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight in US
Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Pope urges action on migrant crisis to stop ‘shipwreck of civilisation’
People wear face masks as they visit the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Incoming German transport minister warns against travel over Christmas
Members of a civil society group participate in a demonstration to condemn Sialkot’s lynching incident, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan’s PM pledges severity with suspects after Sri Lankan man lynched
An Israeli policeman stands guard near Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israeli police officers questioned over death of Palestinian who stabbed man
Aurora Silva greets supporters after she was named the new Democratic Unity Roundtable gubernatorial candidate for Barinas State (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Supporters of disqualified candidate stage protest in Venezuela
Composite of Andrew and Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping ex-governor brother deal with accusations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China
David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Xmas party reports

David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports
Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police