Asda to open 110 new convenience stores this month in massive expansion - will one be opening near you?

5 February 2024, 09:58 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 10:06

Several of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Asda has unveiled plans to convert 109 former Co-op and EG group sites into Asda Express'

As part of its huge expansion it will also open a standalone store in Birmingham.

The supermarket giant has already opened 13 of the 110 shops this month, with another 12 set to open their doors tomorrow.

These openings mean that Asda will have opened 1,000 UK stores - a milestone.

Asda, previously owned by Walmart, plans to convert a total of 470 Co-op and EG Groups sites into Express stores before the end of March.

It purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements.

The supermarket had converted 259 locations by the end of January.

Andy Perry, Asda's Vice President of Convenience, said: "Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.
Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products. Picture: Alamy

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK."

Where and when will the new ASDA stores open in February 2024?

  • 13 Reading Road, Yateley - February 1
  • 143 Bridge Road, Maidenhead - February 1
  • 150 Plymouth Road, Plymouth - February 1
  • Brighton Road, Horley - February 1
  • 97 Boroughbridge Road, York - February 1
  • Highcross Road, Rogerstone - February 2
  • 46 Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy - February 2
  • 127-131 Bow Road, London - February 2
  • York Road, York - February 2
  • Bradford Road, Liversedge - February 2
  • 151 Stockport Road, Stockport - February 2
  • Wolverhampton Road, Stafford - February 2
  • Hinckley Road, Leicester - February 5
  • Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury - February 6
  • 201 County Road, Ormskirk - February 6
  • 59 Eccleshall Road, Stafford, Staffordshire - February 6
  • Stow Hill, Newport, Gwent - February 6
  • 10 Berkeley Avenue, Reading, Berkshire - February 6
  • Northampton Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire - February 6
  • 184-186 Lunts Heath Road, Halton, Cheshire - February 6
  • Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn, Cheshire - February 6
  • 58 Barrack Road, Christchurch, Dorset - February 6
  • 495 Harrogate Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire - February 6
  • 61 Forfar Road, Dundee - February 6
  • Reading Road, Reading, Berkshire - February 6
  • 518 Dunstable Road, Luton, Bedfordshire - February 7
  • A50 Stoke Road, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire - February 7
  • The Boulevard, Nelson Road, Worthing - February 7
  • J49 M4 Motorway, LLanedi, Pontarddulais, Swansea - February 8
  • Worcester Road, Worcester - February 8
  • 303 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire - February 8
  • 118 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire - February 8
  • 94-96 High Street, Solihull Lodge, Shirley - February 8
  • Beach Road, North Shields, Tyne and Wear - February 8
  • Grove Road, Basingstoke - February 8
  • Main Street, Isle of Skye - February 9
  • Former Brambles Farm Hotel, Middlesbrough - February 12
  • Old Mount Road, Dunball, Bridgwater - February 12
  • Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire - February 13
  • Murdoch Road, Pride Park, Derby - February 13
  • Ledbury Road, Ross on Wye, Herefordshire - February 13
  • Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire - February 13
  • Aylestone Road, Leicester - February 13
  • 86 Gosport Road, Fareham, Hampshire - February 13
  • Ivy Cross, Shaftesbury - February 13
  • Blackpool Road, Preston - February 13
  • 21 Barrack Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear - February 13
  • 127-129 London Road, Waterlooville - February 13
  • 289 Bearsden Road, Glasgow - February 13
  • 65 Newmarket, Louth, Lincolnshire - February 13
  • 102 St Helens Linkway, St Helens - February 13
  • Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire - February 13
  • 573 Pershore Road, Birmingham - February 13
  • Chester Road, Mold, Clwyd - February 14
  • 449 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, Sussex - February 14
  • Bridge Retail Park, Thomas Jones Way, Runcorn - February 14
  • Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn, Cheshire - February 14
  • 487/491 Ashley Road, Poole, Dorset - February 15
  • 17A Aigburth Road, Liverpool, Merseyside - February 15
  • Stratford Road, Birmingham, West Midlands - February 15
  • A1 South Bound, Grantham, Lincolnshire - February 15
  • Front Street, Whickham, Tyne and Wear - February 15
  • Warrington Road, Liverpool, Merseyside - February 15
  • Junction A5156/AA534, Wrexham - February 20
  • Newbiggin Road, Ashington, Northumberland - February 20
  • Tarvin Road, Chester - February 20
  • Jack Mills Way, Shavington, Crewe - February 20
  • Clockhouse Lane, Feltham, Middlesex - February 20
  • Owen Road, Lancaster - February 20
  • St Peters Bridge, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire - February 20
  • Llantrisant Road, Cardiff - February 20
  • Regents Road, Morecambe - February 20
  • Westend, Guisborough, Cleveland - February 20
  • 1 Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes, Fife - February 20
  • Gunnels Wood S/Stn, Arlington Business Park, Whittle Way - February 21
  • Abbey View, B4083, Pershore - February 21
  • Linacre Lane, Sefton, Merseyside - February 21
  • 296 Winwick Road, Warrington, Cheshire - February 21
  • Weldon Road, Corby, Northamptonshire - February 22
  • Watling Street, Norton Canes, Cannock - February 22
  • A479 Llyswen, Brecon, Powys - February 22
  • Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire - February 22
  • 911 Springburn Rd, Glasgow - February 22
  • The Broadway, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear - February 22
  • 235 High St, Blackwood - February 22
  • 3A Scarisbrick New Road, Southport - February 22
  • Powick Road, Birmingham - February 23
  • Ashby Gateway, Nottingham Road, Ashby de la Zouch - February 23
  • A34 Stone Road, Hanford, Stoke on Trent - February 26
  • Main Road A31, Winterborne Zelston, Blandford Forum, Dorset - February 26
  • Jct 2, M54 Wolverhampton, Stafford Rd - February 27
  • 354 Wolverhampton Road, Walsall - February 27
  • Bell Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire - February 27
  • Stockton Road, Seaham, Durham - February 27
  • Scarborough Road, Bridlington, Humberside - February 27
  • Walkden Road, Manchester, Lancashire - February 27
  • London Road, Petersfield, Hampshire - February 27
  • 332/334 Charminster Road, Bournemouth, Dorset - February 27
  • Belmont Circle, Harrow, Middlesex - February 28
  • Hadley Park East, Telford - February 28
  • Almond Brook Road, Wigan, Greater Manchester - February 28
  • Ormskirk Road, Wigan, Lancashire - February 28
  • Littlefair Road, Hull, Yorkshire - February 29
  • Sproughton Road, Ipswich - February 29
  • A40, Carmarthen, Dyfed - February 29
  • Kerse Road, Stirling - February 29
  • Durham Road, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear - February 29
  • Downshire Way, Bracknell, Berkshire - February 29
  • 156 Hagley Road, Dudley, West Midlands - February 29
  • Lancaster Road, Carnforth - February 29
Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.

The retailer added that stores will cater to various customer needs, such as quick essential shopping for items like bread and milk, lunch on the go, or preparing dinner from scratch.

Many new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.

