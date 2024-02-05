Asda to open 110 new convenience stores this month in massive expansion - will one be opening near you?

Several of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Asda has unveiled plans to convert 109 former Co-op and EG group sites into Asda Express'

As part of its huge expansion it will also open a standalone store in Birmingham.

The supermarket giant has already opened 13 of the 110 shops this month, with another 12 set to open their doors tomorrow.

These openings mean that Asda will have opened 1,000 UK stores - a milestone.

Asda, previously owned by Walmart, plans to convert a total of 470 Co-op and EG Groups sites into Express stores before the end of March.

It purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements.

The supermarket had converted 259 locations by the end of January.

Andy Perry, Asda's Vice President of Convenience, said: "Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products. Picture: Alamy

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK."

Where and when will the new ASDA stores open in February 2024?

13 Reading Road, Yateley - February 1

143 Bridge Road, Maidenhead - February 1

150 Plymouth Road, Plymouth - February 1

Brighton Road, Horley - February 1

97 Boroughbridge Road, York - February 1

Highcross Road, Rogerstone - February 2

46 Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy - February 2

127-131 Bow Road, London - February 2

York Road, York - February 2

Bradford Road, Liversedge - February 2

151 Stockport Road, Stockport - February 2

Wolverhampton Road, Stafford - February 2

Hinckley Road, Leicester - February 5

Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury - February 6

201 County Road, Ormskirk - February 6

59 Eccleshall Road, Stafford, Staffordshire - February 6

Stow Hill, Newport, Gwent - February 6

10 Berkeley Avenue, Reading, Berkshire - February 6

Northampton Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire - February 6

184-186 Lunts Heath Road, Halton, Cheshire - February 6

Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn, Cheshire - February 6

58 Barrack Road, Christchurch, Dorset - February 6

495 Harrogate Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire - February 6

61 Forfar Road, Dundee - February 6

Reading Road, Reading, Berkshire - February 6

518 Dunstable Road, Luton, Bedfordshire - February 7

A50 Stoke Road, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire - February 7

The Boulevard, Nelson Road, Worthing - February 7

J49 M4 Motorway, LLanedi, Pontarddulais, Swansea - February 8

Worcester Road, Worcester - February 8

303 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire - February 8

118 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire - February 8

94-96 High Street, Solihull Lodge, Shirley - February 8

Beach Road, North Shields, Tyne and Wear - February 8

Grove Road, Basingstoke - February 8

Main Street, Isle of Skye - February 9

Former Brambles Farm Hotel, Middlesbrough - February 12

Old Mount Road, Dunball, Bridgwater - February 12

Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire - February 13

Murdoch Road, Pride Park, Derby - February 13

Ledbury Road, Ross on Wye, Herefordshire - February 13

Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire - February 13

Aylestone Road, Leicester - February 13

86 Gosport Road, Fareham, Hampshire - February 13

Ivy Cross, Shaftesbury - February 13

Blackpool Road, Preston - February 13

21 Barrack Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear - February 13

127-129 London Road, Waterlooville - February 13

289 Bearsden Road, Glasgow - February 13

65 Newmarket, Louth, Lincolnshire - February 13

102 St Helens Linkway, St Helens - February 13

Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire - February 13

573 Pershore Road, Birmingham - February 13

Chester Road, Mold, Clwyd - February 14

449 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, Sussex - February 14

Bridge Retail Park, Thomas Jones Way, Runcorn - February 14

Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn, Cheshire - February 14

487/491 Ashley Road, Poole, Dorset - February 15

17A Aigburth Road, Liverpool, Merseyside - February 15

Stratford Road, Birmingham, West Midlands - February 15

A1 South Bound, Grantham, Lincolnshire - February 15

Front Street, Whickham, Tyne and Wear - February 15

Warrington Road, Liverpool, Merseyside - February 15

Junction A5156/AA534, Wrexham - February 20

Newbiggin Road, Ashington, Northumberland - February 20

Tarvin Road, Chester - February 20

Jack Mills Way, Shavington, Crewe - February 20

Clockhouse Lane, Feltham, Middlesex - February 20

Owen Road, Lancaster - February 20

St Peters Bridge, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire - February 20

Llantrisant Road, Cardiff - February 20

Regents Road, Morecambe - February 20

Westend, Guisborough, Cleveland - February 20

1 Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes, Fife - February 20

Gunnels Wood S/Stn, Arlington Business Park, Whittle Way - February 21

Abbey View, B4083, Pershore - February 21

Linacre Lane, Sefton, Merseyside - February 21

296 Winwick Road, Warrington, Cheshire - February 21

Weldon Road, Corby, Northamptonshire - February 22

Watling Street, Norton Canes, Cannock - February 22

A479 Llyswen, Brecon, Powys - February 22

Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire - February 22

911 Springburn Rd, Glasgow - February 22

The Broadway, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear - February 22

235 High St, Blackwood - February 22

3A Scarisbrick New Road, Southport - February 22

Powick Road, Birmingham - February 23

Ashby Gateway, Nottingham Road, Ashby de la Zouch - February 23

A34 Stone Road, Hanford, Stoke on Trent - February 26

Main Road A31, Winterborne Zelston, Blandford Forum, Dorset - February 26

Jct 2, M54 Wolverhampton, Stafford Rd - February 27

354 Wolverhampton Road, Walsall - February 27

Bell Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire - February 27

Stockton Road, Seaham, Durham - February 27

Scarborough Road, Bridlington, Humberside - February 27

Walkden Road, Manchester, Lancashire - February 27

London Road, Petersfield, Hampshire - February 27

332/334 Charminster Road, Bournemouth, Dorset - February 27

Belmont Circle, Harrow, Middlesex - February 28

Hadley Park East, Telford - February 28

Almond Brook Road, Wigan, Greater Manchester - February 28

Ormskirk Road, Wigan, Lancashire - February 28

Littlefair Road, Hull, Yorkshire - February 29

Sproughton Road, Ipswich - February 29

A40, Carmarthen, Dyfed - February 29

Kerse Road, Stirling - February 29

Durham Road, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear - February 29

Downshire Way, Bracknell, Berkshire - February 29

156 Hagley Road, Dudley, West Midlands - February 29

Lancaster Road, Carnforth - February 29

Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.

The retailer added that stores will cater to various customer needs, such as quick essential shopping for items like bread and milk, lunch on the go, or preparing dinner from scratch.

Many new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.

