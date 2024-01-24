Full list of Asda stores set to go cashless as manned checkouts scrapped - is your area affected?

Asda has already axed tills at 14 of its petrol stations. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Asda stores are set to go cashless as manned checkouts are scrapped across the UK - here is a full list of locations affected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Asda has revealed it will be going cashless across 82 of its petrol stations attached to superstores.

The supermarket giant has already axed manned tills across 14 locations since last December but will go cashless at 68 more by summer 2024.

Those working at the petrol stations will be redeployed to stores.

It comes as a blow for shoppers who still rely on cash for payments, with the 'pay at pump' approach forcing customers to pay by card or contactless before filling up.

Read more: Police admit they 'should have done more' to stop triple killer Valdo Calocane before stabbing rampage

Read more: Priti Patel accosted by eco-protester over government plans to boost fossil fuel drilling

Asda said the change had been made due to more than 90% of all payments at superstore fuel station forecourts already made via card or contactless.

"The colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers," a spokesperson said.

Areas affected by the changes will include Nottingham, Watford and Swansea.

Full list of Asda stores going cashless:

Queslet

Oldbury

Minworth

Shirley

Colne

Bradford

Bolton

Horwich

Queensferry

Colchester

Canterbury

Greenhithe

Darlington

Great Bridge

Dudley

Fleetwood

Govan

Cumbernauld

Gloucester

Kingswood

Ipswich

Kilmarnock

Kirkcaldy

Bootle Strand

Hunts Cross

Lincoln

Eastlands

Hulme

Radcliffe

Byker

Nottingham

Norwich

Chadderton

Newport IOW

Havant

Clayton Green

Barnsley

Swansea

Charlton

Slough

Swindon

Sunderland

Donnington Wood

Golborne

Birchwood

Westbrook

Runcorn

Leigh

Skelmersdale

Bridge of Dee

Portlethen

Middleton Park

Bristol Whitchurch

Patchway

Newtonards

Pentwyn

Cardiff Bay

Aberdare

Merthyr Tydfil

Caerphilly

Derby

Bideford

Woking Sheerwater

High Wycombe

Elgin

Wrexham

Morley

Ashington

Mansfield

Grantham

Kettering

Corby

Great Yarmouth

Rochdale

Fareham

Swindon

Eastleigh

Falmouth

Hartlepool

Watford

Cannock

York

The list includes 14 locations which have already implemented the changes.