Full list of Asda stores set to go cashless as manned checkouts scrapped - is your area affected?
24 January 2024, 16:13 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 16:14
Asda stores are set to go cashless as manned checkouts are scrapped across the UK - here is a full list of locations affected.
Asda has revealed it will be going cashless across 82 of its petrol stations attached to superstores.
The supermarket giant has already axed manned tills across 14 locations since last December but will go cashless at 68 more by summer 2024.
Those working at the petrol stations will be redeployed to stores.
It comes as a blow for shoppers who still rely on cash for payments, with the 'pay at pump' approach forcing customers to pay by card or contactless before filling up.
Asda said the change had been made due to more than 90% of all payments at superstore fuel station forecourts already made via card or contactless.
"The colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers," a spokesperson said.
Areas affected by the changes will include Nottingham, Watford and Swansea.
Full list of Asda stores going cashless:
- Queslet
- Oldbury
- Minworth
- Shirley
- Colne
- Bradford
- Bolton
- Horwich
- Queensferry
- Colchester
- Canterbury
- Greenhithe
- Darlington
- Great Bridge
- Dudley
- Fleetwood
- Govan
- Cumbernauld
- Gloucester
- Kingswood
- Ipswich
- Kilmarnock
- Kirkcaldy
- Bootle Strand
- Hunts Cross
- Lincoln
- Eastlands
- Hulme
- Radcliffe
- Byker
- Nottingham
- Norwich
- Chadderton
- Newport IOW
- Havant
- Clayton Green
- Barnsley
- Swansea
- Charlton
- Slough
- Swindon
- Sunderland
- Donnington Wood
- Golborne
- Birchwood
- Westbrook
- Runcorn
- Leigh
- Skelmersdale
- Bridge of Dee
- Portlethen
- Middleton Park
- Bristol Whitchurch
- Patchway
- Newtonards
- Pentwyn
- Cardiff Bay
- Aberdare
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Caerphilly
- Derby
- Bideford
- Woking Sheerwater
- High Wycombe
- Elgin
- Wrexham
- Morley
- Ashington
- Mansfield
- Grantham
- Kettering
- Corby
- Great Yarmouth
- Rochdale
- Fareham
- Swindon
- Eastleigh
- Falmouth
- Hartlepool
- Watford
- Cannock
- York
The list includes 14 locations which have already implemented the changes.