'We support victims': Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say sorry for letters in support of Danny Masterson

10 September 2023, 12:27

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologised online
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologised online. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have apologised for sending letters of support to a judge, after fellow actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women.

The pair said said they did not mean to "undermine the testimony of the victims" and apologised if they had "retraumatised them in any way".

Masterson was sentenced on Thursday after the court heard victim statements from the women attacked by the 47-year-old in which they detailed their trauma and pain.

One victim described him as "pathetic, disturbed and completely violent".

Both attacks were said to have taken place in Masterson's home in the Hollywood area in 2003, when he was starring in That '70s Show.

Kutcher and Kunis also appeared on the show alongside Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.

In an Instagram video on 45-year-old Kutcher's account, he said: "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson...

"A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us, and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.

"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatise them in any way.

"We would never want to do that and we're sorry if that has taken place."

Actor Danny Masterson
Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Alamy

In his letter, dated July 27, Kutcher described Masterson as a man who treated people "with decency, equality, and generosity", according to Associated Press.

Kunis, 40, said: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future... The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling.

"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

Her letter to LA Superior Court judge Charlaine F Olmedo called Masterson "an outstanding role model and friend" and an "exceptional older brother figure".

A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on May 31 after seven days of deliberations.

