Andrew Flintoff seen in public for first time since horror smash amid praise for new England cricket role

8 September 2023, 21:10 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 21:44

Andrew Flintoff has been seen for the first time since his crash
Andrew Flintoff has been seen for the first time since his crash. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

England cricket legend Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been seen in public for the first time since his horror crash while filming Top Gear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flintoff, 45, was seen on the balcony of Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Friday to watch England's opening one-day international against New Zealand, which they lost by eight wickets.

He is serving in an advisory role with the team for this series, and was praised by the team's captain Jos Buttler.

Flintoff, a former England captain was rushed to hospital last December after suffering severe facial injuries in an accident while shooting for Top Gear at an aerodrome in Surrey.

He was appearing publicly for the first time in about nine months on Friday.

Read more: Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

Read more: Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'

Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff. Picture: Alamy

England captain Jos Buttler said it was "great" to have Flintoff around the squad and he had "settled in really well"

Speaking after the hosts' eight-wicket defeat, he said: "So he's been starting to do some stuff in cricket.

"It's just great for him to be around, he's obviously an England legend and it's just nice to have him around the group.

"He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe.

"A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he's settled in really well. It's great to have him with us. Just for this series."

Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff. Picture: Getty

A statement from BBC Studios earlier this year said it had "concluded its investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey last December, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff".

It continued: "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year. This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support."

Flintoff is said to have had to wait just shy of an hour for an air ambulance while the Top Gear team struggled to find a medical stretcher for him after his crash.

He is also believed to have been without a helmet in a car that was not fitted with an airbag

Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff. Picture: Alamy

Flintoff played in 79 Tests and 141 one-day matches for England and was a pivotal figure in multiple Ashes triumphs over Australia. He ended his international career in 2009 after helping England to an Ashes series victory before he retired from all forms of the game in 2015.

He went on to launch a career in broadcasting, including featuring on Sky's 'A League Of Their Own' and BBC's Top Gear.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

'Give yourself up': Family of escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife's heartfelt plea as huge manhunt continues

Rishi Sunak has yet to meet Narendra Modi at the G20 summit

Narendra Modi postpones Rishi Sunak meeting at G20 summit as PM insists trade deal is 'not a given'

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile attack kills policeman and wounds 73 in Zelensky’s hometown

Siobhan Foster was ejected

Pregnant woman with disabled daughter kicked off EasyJet flight accuses airline of 'emotional distress'

Marc Bohan

Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies aged 97

Michael Schumacher's hometown is set to be knocked down

Michael Schumacher's home town to be bulldozed, with just 12 people left living in it

Joe has won his school uniform protest

Schoolboy wins fight for uniform change by wearing skirt to school during record-breaking heatwave

The UK has been experiencing record-breaking heat

Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records

Starship-Test Flight

SpaceX cannot launch giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says

Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes

Police say a sighting in Wandsworth could be significant

Britain's most wanted fugitive Daniel Khalife seen near roundabout, police confirm as they offer £20,000 reward

IOC New Members

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh proposed for Olympic committee membership

Gatwick and Heathrow are aware of Raac in their structures

Heathrow and Gatwick airports detect Raac in their buildings as more than 100 schools forced to shut classrooms

Flooded road

Helicopters airlift residents to safety from deadly floods in central Greece

Rishi Sunak has landed in India for G20 summit

Rishi Sunak 'won't rush' UK-India trade deal amid wrangle over visa rules

Here's everything you need to know about Daniel Khalife.

Who is Daniel Khalife and what did he do? Everything you need to know about the soldier turned terror suspect

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Railway Disruption

‘Political motive’ suspected as rail infrastructure in Hamburg damaged by fires

Russian attack wreckage

Missile attack kills policeman and injures 52 others in Zelensky’s hometown

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

First potential sighting of terror suspect Daniel Khalife as witness claims 'tall, dark' man jumped into getaway car
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death
Annie Lennox

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox ‘has no plans to retire’

Prince Harry has been spotted at Windsor

Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel
Julie Crowe died after jumping off a bridge over Rathbeggan Lakes.

Teenager, 18, died jumping off bridge three months after being drugged and raped on holiday in Greece, inquest hears
HMP Wandsworth where Khalife escaped on Wednesday, is just 11 inmates short of reaching its operational maximum

Just 200 spaces exist at Category A prisons across England and Wales as hunt for terror suspect continues
Hannah Spearitt (r) is plotting revenge against her former S Club 7 bandmates

S Club star's revenge: Hannah Spearritt moves tell-all book release date to clash with band's comeback tour
One Chip Challenge

Teenager’s death probed as firm pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death
Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death
Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit