Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'

Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries. Picture: PA/BBC

By Kieran Kelly

Top Gear's Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was 'left in agony for 45 minutes with facial injuries' after his near-fatal crash while filming the latest series.

The ex-cricket star had to wait just shy of an hour for an air ambulance while the team struggled to find a medical stretcher for him, according to The Sun.

He is also believed to have been without a helmet in a car that was not fitted with an airbag, it was claimed.

Mr Flintoff was filming an episode for the BBC series in December at a test track in Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, Surrey, when he was injured and airlifted to hospital.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

A source said Mr Flintoff wasn't travelling fast and that the accident 'could happen to anyone'. Picture: BBC

It is understood that the father-of-four was reviewing a car for the show and that temperatures had dropped to 0C on the track at the time.

After the crash, he was taken to hospital via airlift.

A source close to the crash told the publication: "How this could have been allowed to happen on a notoriously high octane show like Top Gear, which is famed for its dangerous stunts, is beyond bewildering.

"The BBC has been keen to keep a lid on the extent of Freddie’s injuries for obvious reasons."

A statement from the BBC reads: "BBC Studios has concluded its investigation into the accident which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."

Read More: Fears Top Gear will be 'put to bed' as diggers start work at test track site amid plans to turn it into homes

Read More: Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

It is not yet known whether Mr Flintoff will return to television or if the BBC will resume Top Gear at all.

Nearly six months on from the crash, part of Top Gear's famous track is being dug up, sparking fears about the show's future.

Diggers have been pictured getting to work at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome after filming was paused in the wake of Mr Flintoff's horror crash.

Dunsfold has been the home of the Top Gear test track. Picture: Getty

They have paused production on the beloved car programme since the smash in December, which left the presenter and former England cricketer with serious injuries.

And bosses at the BBC are reportedly set to accept they will have to allow the track in Cranleigh to be turned into a housing estate.

Plans for 2,600 homes, a school and community facilities have been in the works since 2005 and the corporation does not own the site.

"Dunsfold is synonymous with Top Gear, it's a huge part of the show," an insider told The Sun.

"But allowing the site to be sold off is a damning statement for the series' future."