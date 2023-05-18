Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'

18 May 2023, 05:51 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 05:54

Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries
Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries. Picture: PA/BBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Top Gear's Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was 'left in agony for 45 minutes with facial injuries' after his near-fatal crash while filming the latest series.

The ex-cricket star had to wait just shy of an hour for an air ambulance while the team struggled to find a medical stretcher for him, according to The Sun.

He is also believed to have been without a helmet in a car that was not fitted with an airbag, it was claimed.

Mr Flintoff was filming an episode for the BBC series in December at a test track in Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, Surrey, when he was injured and airlifted to hospital.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

A source said Mr Flintoff wasn't travelling fast and that the accident 'could happen to anyone'.
A source said Mr Flintoff wasn't travelling fast and that the accident 'could happen to anyone'. Picture: BBC

It is understood that the father-of-four was reviewing a car for the show and that temperatures had dropped to 0C on the track at the time.

After the crash, he was taken to hospital via airlift.

A source close to the crash told the publication: "How this could have been allowed to happen on a notoriously high octane show like Top Gear, which is famed for its dangerous stunts, is beyond bewildering.

"The BBC has been keen to keep a lid on the extent of Freddie’s injuries for obvious reasons."

A statement from the BBC reads: "BBC Studios has concluded its investigation into the accident which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."

Read More: Fears Top Gear will be 'put to bed' as diggers start work at test track site amid plans to turn it into homes

Read More: Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

It is not yet known whether Mr Flintoff will return to television or if the BBC will resume Top Gear at all.

Nearly six months on from the crash, part of Top Gear's famous track is being dug up, sparking fears about the show's future.

Diggers have been pictured getting to work at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome after filming was paused in the wake of Mr Flintoff's horror crash.

Dunsfold has been the home of the Top Gear test track
Dunsfold has been the home of the Top Gear test track. Picture: Getty

They have paused production on the beloved car programme since the smash in December, which left the presenter and former England cricketer with serious injuries.

And bosses at the BBC are reportedly set to accept they will have to allow the track in Cranleigh to be turned into a housing estate.

Plans for 2,600 homes, a school and community facilities have been in the works since 2005 and the corporation does not own the site.

"Dunsfold is synonymous with Top Gear, it's a huge part of the show," an insider told The Sun.

"But allowing the site to be sold off is a damning statement for the series' future."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Rigby said he wants to raise thousands of pounds for bereaved military children

Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his fathers death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon

Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his way to the G7 summit in Japan

Cheaper beer and sanitary products show benefits of Brexit, Rishi Sunak insists

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China asks Australia to step up search efforts after boat capsizes

Aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Alec Baldwin’s troubled western seeks international buyers at Cannes

First ever full-sized scans show the Titanic as never seen before

First ever full-sized scans of Titanic reveal wreck as never seen before

Water companies have apologised for not acting quickly enough to tackle sewage spills

Water firms say sorry for sewage and unveil biggest modernisation of sewers 'since Victorian era'

Guto Harri recounted the night Russia invaded Ukraine, and a solemn call between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I hope this isn't the last time you and I speak' - Zelenskyy’s words to Boris on night of Russian invasion

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin’s lickspittle', according to the former No10 comms chief

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin's lickspittle', former No10 comms chief Guto Harri reveals

TikTok logo

Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok

Nauman Hussain

Maintenance chief guilty of manslaughter over limo crash which left 20 dead

Codex Sassoon Bible

Thousand-year-old Hebrew Bible is bought for £30m by a man called Moses

Judy Garland's ruby slippers

Man indicted over theft of Judy Garland’s red slippers from The Wizard Of Oz

Danny Masterson and his wife

Jurors begin deliberating in rape trial of That ’70s Show star Masterson

Sanjay Shah

British financier ordered to pay Danish taxman £1.36bn over fraud

Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos chief Holmes to begin 11-year jail term at end of May

Conjoined twins who have since been separated are now like 'normal' sisters

Conjoined twins are now like 'typical sisters' and are thriving since being separated, parents say

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grain being loaded onto ship

Russia agrees extension to allow Ukrainian wheat to be exported

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

James Heappey said Ukraine could be successful in its offensive with the air power it already has available to it

Ukraine can win the war with planes it already has, armed forces minister says, as he warns conflict will last for years
Flooded houses in Cesena, in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna

At least eight dead as heavy rains in Italy burst riverbanks and flood towns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

'I wouldn't call it a chase,' says taxi driver who picked up Harry and Meghan

Slovakia embassy in Beijing

Embassies in Beijing asked to stop displaying ‘propaganda’ on their buildings

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months

Premier League star Ivan Toney handed eight-month FA ban after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules
Elijah Edwards died aged just 12 days

Parents warned as baby dies and eight left in intensive care by heart inflammation from 'usually mild bug'
The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake
Ben Wallace said the UK's role in sending fighter jets to Ukraine would be 'limited'

UK won't be giving fighter jets to Ukraine because RAF won't risk staff in war zone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan were chased by paparazzi for two hours through New York, a spokesman for the prince said

Harry and Meghan 'incredibly shaken up' after paparazzi pursuit - but NYPD insists it was not 'near catastrophic'
Harry and Meghan have had a stalker at their California mansion

Stalker arrested outside for lurking outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California mansion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a glamorous New York gala on Tuesday night.

'You can be the visionary of your own life': Meghan Markle hails 'acts of service' as she accepts prestigious award

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit