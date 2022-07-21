Assistant head at private school blamed 'stress' after filming female colleague in shower

21 July 2022, 23:53

A teacher at Hampton School in London filmed a female colleague getting changed
A teacher at Hampton School in London filmed a female colleague getting changed. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An assistant headteacher at a £22,000-a-year private school has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register after being caught filming a female colleague in the shower.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christopher Arnold, 37, recorded the victim getting changed at Hampton School in southwest London on March 23, leaving her "shaken and shocked".

The woman noticed a smartphone pressed against the window of the school's shower room, Wimbledon magistrates' court was told.

Expecting to find a student, she ran out into the corridor - but instead came across Arnold, the assistant head and a computer science teacher.

Adam Cooper, for the prosecution, said: "There is a small bathroom area that connects to the gym, leading to a female shower room for staff.

"The complainant was getting changed in the shower room at 8.10am and was sitting on a bench facing the door, which has three clear window slots.

"She could see a black smartphone held against the window and shouted out, thinking it was a student, but found this defendant."

In an impact statement read at court, the victim said: "It is a horrible thing to have happened and to have it carried out by a colleague makes it even more intruding."

Arnold has since left the school
Arnold has since left the school. Picture: Alamy

Arnold admitted responsibility but claimed it was a coping strategy to manage stress.

"He was under a lot of stress," said Sunvir Kaur, Arnold's lawyer.

"It had been a difficult term and he used pornography to relieve his symptoms as a coping strategy."

The lawyer added that Arnold showed "genuine remorse" and "sought help himself through his own expense".

In a police search no recording of the teacher or any similar materials were found on his devices.

Arnold pleaded guilty to one charge of observing a person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register, carry out 200 hours of community service and pay £85 costs and a £395 victim surcharge.

He will also attend 30 sessions of the Horizon sex offenders' programme, and faces a professional hearing after which he is likely to be banned from the profession.

