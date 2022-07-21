Jade Goody's son joins EastEnders in acting debut 13 years after her death

Jade Goody's son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Jade Goody's son has joined EastEnders in his acting debut 13 years on from her death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bobby Brazier, 19, is set to appear in the popular soap as Freddie Slater - son of Maureen "Little Mo" Slater - and is currently filming scenes scheduled to air this summer.

Freddie was last seen in Walford in May 2006 when he and his mother left to start a new life.

He will return to the square as an 18-year-old and finds himself on a path that could lead to heartbreak.

Brazier's mum - Big Brother start Jade Goody - died in 2009 aged 27 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She had both Bobby and his brother, Freddy, now 17, with reality TV star Jeff Brazier.

Goody was an avid fan of EastEnders and in 2006 reportedly urged two of its stars to talk to show bosses about securing her a role during a chance meeting at V Festival.

Read more: BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal

Read more: Quidditch changes name to 'distance' itself from JK Rowling over trans views

Bobby Brazier said: "I'm really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders - so far it's been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could've hoped.

"Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I'm very grateful.

"Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can't wait to see what's in store for him in Walford."

Describing his character, show bosses said: "A bundle of energy and a truckload of trouble, Freddie Slater has a heart of gold but can't help getting himself into mischief.

"While he's sweet like his mum, he certainly isn't shy and manages to cause a stir wherever he goes - but is he a true Slater at heart?"

EastEnders' executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, said: "Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul.

"A modern-day lad who's in touch with his spiritual side. He's philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes.

"Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can't wait for audiences to get to know him."