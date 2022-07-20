Quidditch changes name to 'distance' itself from JK Rowling over trans views

20 July 2022, 21:46

Quidditch is changing its name to avoid association with JK Rowling.
Quidditch is changing its name to avoid association with JK Rowling. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The sport of Quidditch is to change its name in a move that is set to distance it from Harry Potter author JK Rowling over her trans views.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fictional sport, which originated in the Harry Potter series, was brought to life in the United States in 2005, before taking off globally.

It will now be known as 'quadball' in a move which governing body QuidditchUK (QUK) described as a "great moment in the development of our sport, which is both symbolically and practically significant".

QUK added: "The name change indicates a firm stance with our trans players and members, as well as giving us more firm legal footing and opening up greater opportunities for funding and external partners."

The leadership of the International Quidditch Association stated that its first reason for the name change was the fact that "JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions".

Quidditch is a full-contact mixed-gender sport and it encourages those who identify with the trans and non-binary community to take part.

In the past, Rowling has said she was partly motivated to speak out about trans issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Critics have accused the writer of being transphobic, an allegation which she strongly denies.

Read more: Rachel Riley defends JK Rowling from woke 'attacks' over trans views
Read more: Trans author 'burns JK Rowling alive' in horror novel based on killing 'radical feminists'

Late last year, US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) announced they would carry out a series of surveys to find a new name for the sport, after Rowling attracted criticism for her views on gender identity.

At the time, QUK said the name change was a necessary "shift towards our own identity" because of issues surrounding both the Warner Brothers film company trademark and Rowling's remarks.

It stated: "More importantly, distancing ourselves from JK Rowling will cement the sport and community as the inclusive space it already is.

"Since our inception the inclusion of all persons, regardless of race, sex, gender identity, or background has been a cornerstone of our sport.

"We cannot continue to call ourselves quidditch and be associated with JK Rowling while she continues to make damaging and hateful comments against the many transgender athletes, staff, and volunteers who call this sporting community home."

On Wednesday, QUK described itself as "happy" with the new name that had been picked by USQ.

Players will see changes such as a new name for the ball too, with rebranding set to take place later this year.

The game has grown a lot in recent years, moving beyond the wizard franchise to be played by nearly 600 teams in 40 countries.

USQ and MLQ will own the trademark for "quadball" in the United States and the IQA expects to enter into a licence agreement to use the term.

The trademark for "Quidditch" is owned by the Warner Brothers film and entertainment company.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

Prince Charles' charity will not face further action

Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'

David Venables, 89, has been jailed for life

Farmer who killed wife and hid body in septic tank screams 'no, no' as he gets life

It's Sunak v Truss for the keys to No10

Sunak and Truss will go head-to-head to become PM after Mordaunt eliminated from Tory race

Rail passengers have faced chaos due to the heatwave

Thousands of passengers stranded for over 24 hours as heatwave brings massive rail chaos

Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast

Footballer Jamie Allen faces 'review' by Halifax Town after announcing Love Island appearance
Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition.

Busted star warns parents over secondary drowning after son diagnosed with condition

Exclusive
LBC spoke to a firefighter who said the service is 'dangerously under-resourced'

Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

Keir Starmer slated the remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Royal Mail post man walking

Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James

Deborah James' children read touching poems as beloved podcaster is laid to rest

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, by beating her more than 20 times over the head

Chilling CCTV captured moment murderer drags wheelie bin with woman's body inside

Firefighters battled a "significant grassfire" in Dagenham as temperatures soared

Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London

Japanese macaque monkey

Rampaging monkey hunted in Japan for up to 18 violent attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ivana Trump

Donald Trump attends funeral of his first wife Ivana

Italy Politics

Italian PM Draghi wins vote but his unity government remains in peril
NASA-Moon Rocket

Nasa aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington

Ukraine’s first lady asks US for more weapons during Capitol address
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames next to motorcycles during a wildfire near Megara town, west of Athens, Greece

In Pictures: Wildfires burn across Europe in dry, hot weather
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani ordered to give evidence in Georgia 2020 election probe
Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash
Ukrainian servicemen during training in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cut-off

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London