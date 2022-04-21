Trans author 'burns JK Rowling alive' in horror novel based on killing 'radical feminists'

21 April 2022, 07:28

A transgender author has come under fire after publishing a book which is centred around killing "trans-exclusionary radical feminists"
A transgender author has come under fire after publishing a book which is centred around killing "trans-exclusionary radical feminists".

By Megan Hinton

A transgender author has come under fire after publishing a book which is centred around killing "trans-exclusionary radical feminists", including JK Rowling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The horror novel, written by Gretchen Felker-Martin is centred around a virus which turns men into zombies.

Manhunt, which at £11.99 depicts Harry Potter author JK Rowling's violent death, as Ms Felker-Martin conjures up images of Rowling burning alive in a Scottish castle at the hands of a transgender woman.

The novel is described on Amazon as "a timely, powerful response to every gender-based apocalypse story that failed to consider the existence of transgender and non-binary people, from a powerful new voice in horror".

Whilst 60 per cent of readers gave the book a five-star review, others branded it "vile and sickening" adding that it acts as an "incitement of violence towards women".

Read more: 'Delete it': JK Rowling hits back after trans activists post photo of her home and address

One reviewer said: "Even if you ignore the sick incitement to violence, the hideous misogynist tropes, and the stomach-churning imagery that only the most deranged of individuals could come up with, the writing is so bad it can barely be classed as a book. Don't do this to yourself."

A third said: "I have no idea how this even got published. The existence of this book proves once again that misogyny is alright as long as you identify as a member of a certain group. If you want to read a messed up individual's unhinged violent sexual fantasies against women then this is the book for you!"

Another added: "This "writer", I use that term loosely, is riddled with hate and jealousy towards women. This is absolute tripe. Imagine the uproar if a woman wrote a book that was filled with hateful terms and incited the attack of trans women? If you find this book to be of any entertainment then I’d suggest taking a long hard look at your life. Revolting!"

JK Rowling has been embroiled in a transgender row for several years, having previously claimed trans women athletes should not complete in women's sports and criticised an article for avoiding using the word "women", and instead opting for "people who menstruate".

She responded to backlash on Twitter in 2020 saying: "I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.

"I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.

"At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

