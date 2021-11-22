'Delete it': JK Rowling hits back after trans activists post photo of her home and address

JK Rowling has hit out at trans activists who posted her address online. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

JK Rowling has taken aim at "activist actors" who posed outside her Scottish home with "trans liberation now" signs and put her address online.

The Harry Potter author, who has been criticised for her views on transgender issues, asked anyone who posted the picture to delete it as police make inquiries over the incident.

She said she believed it was an attempt to "intimidate" her "out of speaking up for women's sex-based rights".

Three trans activists posted the image of her home, which clearly showed her address.

"Last Friday, my family's address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible," Ms Rowling tweeted on Monday afternoon.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I'd also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter.

"I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people's actions, to delete it."

She tagged the accounts of three people, which have since been deleted.

The trio, Richard Energy, Georgia Frost and Holly Stars, were seen in a photo at Ms Rowling's home, holding signs which said "Trans liberation now", "don't be a cissy" and "trans rights are human rights".

Ms Rowling, 56, said she assumed this was an attempt to "intimidate me out of speaking up for women's sex-based rights".

"They should have reflected on the fact that I've now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven't stopped speaking out.

"Perhaps – and I'm just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."

She added that other women, who are both in the public eye and not, have contacted her with experiences of being "hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers… direct threats of violence, including rape".

"None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex."

Ms Rowling's views have been criticised, including by stars of the film adaptations of her famous books.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who play the main characters, are among them.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of this incident and police inquiries are ongoing."