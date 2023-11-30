Three officers injured as Polish football fans unleash 'planned and systematic violence' on police ahead of Villa game

30 November 2023, 21:02 | Updated: 30 November 2023, 22:50

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans
Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Three officers have been injured after clashing with Polish football fans ahead of Aston Villa's Europa Conference League tie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were bombarded with missiles and flares outside Villa Park as they confronted Legia Warsaw supporters.

Away fans were banned from entering the stadium as West Midlands Police launched a "significant policing operation", but the game kicked off at 8pm.

Aston Villa said they unleashed "planned and systematic" violence after it announced a reduced ticket allocation over safety worries.

Read more: 'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

Birmingham Police said on X: "We're currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

"Three officers have already been injured & a significant policing operation continues.

Three officers were injured in the clash
Three officers were injured in the clash. Picture: Alamy

"Please avoid Witton Lane where possible."

The Warsaw fans were instead kept in a coach.

Journalist Dominik Piechota said the disorder broke out after "a fight over tickets with the Aston Villa authorities".

Read more: William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

He said: "Then clashes with the police moments before the match, because many fans were left without tickets and were locked in the area under the stadium."

Aston Villa confirmed in a statement that no away fans were allowed into the stadium and that the violence came after it had reduced the Polish side's ticket allocation over safety fears.

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans
Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans. Picture: Alamy

"Approximately an hour before kick-off, Legia fans engaged in planned and systematic violent acts against West Midlands Police officers and a decision was then made by West Midlands Police to exclude all Legia supporters," the club said.

"Aston Villa strongly condemns the behaviour of those visiting supporters and would like to thank West Midlands Police for their professionalism in very difficult circumstances."

It added: "The UK safety authorities, UEFA and Aston Villa, communicated on November 2 that the ticket allocation for away fans for this fixture would be reduced to 1,002 on the advice of safety authorities as a result of previous large-scale disorder caused by Legia fans last month at AZ Alkmaar.

"A number of Dutch police officers were injured during that disorder. As a consequence, UEFA banned Legia supporters from travelling to Mostar for their game against HŠK Zrinjski.

"In spite of numerous requests for cooperation from Legia Warsaw concerning their travelling supporters, especially in the last two days, no assistance on the serious safety matter of away fans attending Villa Park was forthcoming from the visiting club.

"The club has repeatedly, including this morning, raised concerns in conjunction with UEFA and all the relevant authorities to Legia that ticketless away supporters were attempting to attend Villa Park."

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "Deeply unpleasant scenes outside Villa Park tonight, which were dealt with absolutely appropriately by West Midlands Police.

"A huge thank you to the brave officers who put themselves in harms way to keep others safe.

"I trust UEFA will now move swiftly to take strong action."

Villa went on to win the game 2-1.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Released prisoner

Israeli military confirms release of six more hostages in Gaza Strip

Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row

Lloyds banking group is closing more branches in 2024.

Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?

Hall and Oates

Hall and Oates row: Judge extends pause on Oates’ sale of stake in business

Hamas has claimed Israel is refusing to take back the bodies of the Bibas family

Hamas releases propaganda video of father of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas saying Israel refuses to take his family's bodies

William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Opec sign

Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to world in bid to boost prices

Exclusive
An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

Matt Hancock appeared at the Covid inquiry on Thursday

Cummings a 'malign actor' and 'missed opportunities': 11 revelations from Matt Hancock's Covid inquiry appearance

Phillip Hancock

Man executed in Oklahoma over double killing in 2001

Milei has backed his country's claim to the Falklands

Britain 'stands firmly' with Falkland Islands as minister pays visit in fresh warning to Argentina's eccentric president

Matt Hancock gave evidence on Thursday.

Matt Hancock insists he is 'no liar' as he blames 'toxic culture' in No10 for Covid failings

Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Tough talks ahead as Gaza ceasefire holds with more hostages freed

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants

Last people smuggler in operation linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry jailed for seven years

Mia Schem was released today, with her mother Keren filmed reacting in joy

Baying mob screams at two female hostages released by Hamas, as young captive's mother sobs in joy

Jamie Lynn Spears exited the I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out after I'm A Celebrity exit after departing jungle on 'medical grounds'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Gag order barring Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial reinstated

The caller is heard saying, “I don't think there's anything you can do for her, I really don't think there is."

'Blood on her legs and back': Desperate 999 call made by dog walker who found Brianna Ghey’s body after stabbing
Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Thursday

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine bury families in rubble

Palestinians ride bicycles by destroyed buildings in Gaza City on Wednesday

Truce in Gaza extended but talks over remaining Hamas hostages could get tougher

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row
Andrew Marr has paid tribute to Alistair Darling after he died aged 70

'We were lucky to have him': Andrew Marr's tribute to Alistair Darling after former Chancellor dies aged 70
The cruise, due to depart Istanbul on 30 November, was cancelled because the company failed to buy a ship

Three-year cruise cancelled as company admits it did not buy ship after customers sold homes for £300k tickets
A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Moment police officer tasers 10-year-old girl carrying garden shears, as PC is cleared of gross misconduct
Facebook's Meta sign at the company's headquarters

Fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were ‘primed to polarise voters’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, front, attends the plenary session of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe

Lavrov faces western critics at security meeting and walks out after speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles brushed off controversy in his COP28 meeting with Nigeria’s president

King Charles says he’s 'alright… just about' as he brushes off Omid Scobie Endgame row

Mr Scobie said he was 'frustrated' with the name appearing in the Dutch edition of the book

Omid Scobie says he is as 'frustrated as everyone else' after royals in racism storm named in Dutch version of Endgame
Harry and Meghan have been accused by Palace insiders

Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit