Aston Villa goalkeeper 'assaulted' as Man City fans storm pitch after Premier League win

22 May 2022, 21:54

Manchester City fans stormed onto the pitch at the Etihad and Aston Villa&squot;s goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "assaulted".
Manchester City fans stormed onto the pitch at the Etihad and Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "assaulted". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Manchester City have issued an apology to Aston Villa's goalkeeper after he was "assaulted" during a pitch invasion at the Etihad after their dramatic Premier League win.

Chaos erupted at the Etihad after the final whistle blew on Sunday evening, with Manchester City mounting a late comeback to win 3-2 against Aston Villa, beating Liverpool to the Premier League title once again.

City got off to an awful start as they went 2-0 down to Steven Gerrard's team, but the reigning champions managed to claw three goals back to claim top spot.

Emotions were high as the final whistle blew and fans stormed onto the pitch, destroying goalposts and throwing blue flares.

Security ushered players away from the pitch, however Aston Villa's keeper Robin Olsen, who stood in for Emi Martinez between the sticks, was caught up in the scuffle and was allegedly assaulted by fans.

“Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch,” City said in a statement.

Manchester City fans stormed the pitch after the dramatic win.
Manchester City fans stormed the pitch after the dramatic win. Picture: Alamy

“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

Videos show the goalkeeper being hit multiple times by fans as he attempted to flee the pitch accompanied by security.

Pictures showed the goalposts at the Etihad had been broken with the scenes described as similar to when Scotland fans stormed the Wembley turf in 1977.

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was allegedly assaulted.
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was allegedly assaulted. Picture: Alamy

City finished the Premier League one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1 in their final match of the season.

At the other end of the table Leeds beat Brentford 2-1 in a vital win to send Burnley down.

