Police officer set on fire and three more hurt after Polish football fans unleash 'planned violence' at Aston Villa game

1 December 2023, 07:04

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans on Thursday night
Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans on Thursday night. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A police officer who was set on fire was among four injured on Thursday night after clashing with Polish football fans ahead of Aston Villa's home Europa Conference League tie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers in riot gear were bombarded with missiles and flares outside Villa Park as they confronted Legia Warsaw supporters.

One officer was taken to hospital with burns after being hit by a flare. None were seriously injured.

Two police dogs and a horse were also hurt in the clashes.

Away fans were banned from entering the stadium as West Midlands Police launched a "significant policing operation", but the game kicked off at 8pm.

Police attempt to put out flares that have thrown towards them outside the stadium
Police attempt to put out flares that have thrown towards them outside the stadium. Picture: Alamy

Aston Villa said they unleashed "planned and systematic" violence after it announced a reduced ticket allocation over safety worries.

The number of tickets allocated to Legia Warsaw fans for the Aston Villa match was slashed from 1,700 to 1,002 after violent scenes with Dutch police at a game between the Polish club and AZ Alkmaar.

That was said to have enraged the Legia Warsaw travelling faithful, and around 1,000 ticketless fans tried to storm the turnstiles. None of the away fans were allowed into the stadium after Thursday's clashes.

Read more: 'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

Four officers were injured in the clash
Four officers were injured in the clash. Picture: Alamy

Birmingham Police said on Thursday night: "We're currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

"Three officers have already been injured & a significant policing operation continues.

"Please avoid Witton Lane where possible."

The Warsaw fans were instead kept in a coach.

Journalist Dominik Piechota said the disorder broke out after "a fight over tickets with the Aston Villa authorities".

Read more: William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

He said: "Then clashes with the police moments before the match, because many fans were left without tickets and were locked in the area under the stadium."

Aston Villa confirmed in a statement that no away fans were allowed into the stadium and that the violence came after it had reduced the Polish side's ticket allocation over safety fears.

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans
Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans. Picture: Alamy

"Approximately an hour before kick-off, Legia fans engaged in planned and systematic violent acts against West Midlands Police officers and a decision was then made by West Midlands Police to exclude all Legia supporters," the club said.

"Aston Villa strongly condemns the behaviour of those visiting supporters and would like to thank West Midlands Police for their professionalism in very difficult circumstances."

It added: "The UK safety authorities, UEFA and Aston Villa, communicated on November 2 that the ticket allocation for away fans for this fixture would be reduced to 1,002 on the advice of safety authorities as a result of previous large-scale disorder caused by Legia fans last month at AZ Alkmaar.

Police attempt to put out flares thrown towards them outside the stadium
Police attempt to put out flares thrown towards them outside the stadium. Picture: Alamy

"A number of Dutch police officers were injured during that disorder. As a consequence, UEFA banned Legia supporters from travelling to Mostar for their game against HŠK Zrinjski.

"In spite of numerous requests for cooperation from Legia Warsaw concerning their travelling supporters, especially in the last two days, no assistance on the serious safety matter of away fans attending Villa Park was forthcoming from the visiting club.

"The club has repeatedly, including this morning, raised concerns in conjunction with UEFA and all the relevant authorities to Legia that ticketless away supporters were attempting to attend Villa Park."

The away section was left empty after fans were barred from coming in
The away section was left empty after fans were barred from coming in. Picture: Alamy

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "Deeply unpleasant scenes outside Villa Park tonight, which were dealt with absolutely appropriately by West Midlands Police.

"A huge thank you to the brave officers who put themselves in harms way to keep others safe.

"I trust UEFA will now move swiftly to take strong action."

Villa went on to win the game 2-1.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles in Dubai

Charles to tell world leaders 'the Earth does not belong to us' at Cop28 as he 'prays for action on climate'

Israel Palestinians

Israel announces resumption of combat in Gaza Strip as truce with Hamas expires

Parts of the UK are set to see 5cm of snow on Friday

Brits to get 5cm of snow in wintry blast as temperatures plummet to -10C, after schools close

The IDF said fighting had resumed

Israel-Hamas restarts as truce deadline expires, after IDF intercepts missile fired from Gaza

Released prisoner

Israeli military confirms release of six more hostages in Gaza Strip

Rishi Sunak will call for an "era of action" on the climate

Sunak to call for 'era of action' on climate at Cop28 - despite watering down green measures at home

Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row

Lloyds banking group is closing more branches in 2024.

Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?

Hall and Oates

Hall and Oates row: Judge extends pause on Oates’ sale of stake in business

Hamas has claimed Israel is refusing to take back the bodies of the Bibas family

Hamas releases propaganda video of father of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas saying Israel refuses to take his family's bodies

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans

Three officers injured as Polish football fans unleash 'planned and systematic violence' on police ahead of Villa game

William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Opec sign

Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to world in bid to boost prices

Exclusive
An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

Matt Hancock appeared at the Covid inquiry on Thursday

Cummings a 'malign actor' and 'missed opportunities': 11 revelations from Matt Hancock's Covid inquiry appearance

Phillip Hancock

Man executed in Oklahoma over double killing in 2001

Latest News

See more Latest News

Milei has backed his country's claim to the Falklands

Britain 'stands firmly' with Falkland Islands as minister pays visit in fresh warning to Argentina's eccentric president
Matt Hancock gave evidence on Thursday.

Matt Hancock insists he is 'no liar' as he blames 'toxic culture' in No10 for Covid failings
Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Tough talks ahead as Gaza ceasefire holds with more hostages freed

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants

Last people smuggler in operation linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry jailed for seven years
Mia Schem was released today, with her mother Keren filmed reacting in joy

Baying mob screams at two female hostages released by Hamas, as young captive's mother sobs in joy
Jamie Lynn Spears exited the I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out after I'm A Celebrity exit after departing jungle on 'medical grounds'
Donald Trump

Gag order barring Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial reinstated

The caller is heard saying, “I don't think there's anything you can do for her, I really don't think there is."

'Blood on her legs and back': Desperate 999 call made by dog walker who found Brianna Ghey’s body after stabbing
Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Thursday

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine bury families in rubble

Palestinians ride bicycles by destroyed buildings in Gaza City on Wednesday

Truce in Gaza extended but talks over remaining Hamas hostages could get tougher

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row
King Charles brushed off controversy in his COP28 meeting with Nigeria’s president

King Charles says he’s 'alright… just about' as he brushes off Omid Scobie Endgame row

Mr Scobie said he was 'frustrated' with the name appearing in the Dutch edition of the book

Omid Scobie says he is as 'frustrated as everyone else' after royals in racism storm named in Dutch version of Endgame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit