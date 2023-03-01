Astrologer Russell Grant details secret brain cancer battle after five-hour operation to remove tumour

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has opened up about his brain cancer battle after he had a five-hour operation to remove a tumour on his pituitary gland in December. Picture: Twitter/@THERussellGrant / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has posted an update on his brain cancer battle after undergoing a five-hour operation to remove a tumour on his pituitary gland in December.

Grant thanked the 'A-team' of medical staff who carried out the operation in a post on social media.

He said he's now recovering from the procedure as he gave an update on his experience to his followers on Twitter yesterday.

The 71-year-old, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, also paid tribute the "caring nurses" at Alex Hospital and YG Bangor hospital who looked after him.

"Before Christmas I had a brain tumour removed by the A-Team Prof Pathmanban, Dr Bhalla, Dr Kearney, the caring nurses & Vicky Walsh of Alex Hospital Manchester & Dr Wilton YG Bangor," he wrote.

"I'm now into recovery on @BrainTumourOrg Day. Thank you all."

He posted a picture of himself smiling in a Wealdstone FC polo t-shirt alongside the statement.

Grant paid tribute the "caring nurses" at Alex Hospital and YG Bangor hospital who looked after him. Picture: Twitter/@THERussellGrant

In December, Grant revealed that the procedure had saved his eyesight.

He underwent the operation to remove a lump on his pituitary gland after being told by doctors that it could "blank out' his optic nerve.

The TV personality was instructed not to sneeze or blow his nose for the next six months to avoid complications.

Speaking to The Mirror he said: "I am now on the road to recovery. There are a few complications to sort out so the post-op stuff has already started."

Before Christmas I had a brain tumour removed by the A-Team Prof Pathmanban, Dr Bhalla, Dr Kearney, the caring nurses & Vicky Walsh of Alex Hospital Manchester & Dr Wilton YG Bangor I’m now into recovery ❤️‍🩹 on @BrainTumourOrg Day Thank you all 🙏🏼 @Pituitary_org @rarediseaseday pic.twitter.com/Z7geWy19tQ — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) March 1, 2023

Grant, who claims to be a Clairvoyant, said he was prepared for a major health issue as he had foreseen it three years ago.

"As you know I saw something pretty major coming when giving my lecture in Blackpool on December 1, 2019, so I was prepared," he explained.

"I didn't shout about the growth as I’d been waiting for a knee operation which was due Easter 2020, so many of you would have presumed I was going in for that.

"Covid ruined that. So it's next on my list of things to do."