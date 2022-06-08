Breaking News

At least one dead and five fight for life after car ploughs into crowd of shoppers in Berlin

At least one person has died and 30 injured after a car drove into a crowd in Berlin. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

One person has been killed and eight have been injured after a car was driven into a crowd in Berlin.

A silver Renault Clio drove at a group of people on Rankestrasse, a busy streets containing shops and cafes that is popular for outdoor dining.

Five of those hurt have suffered life threatening injuries, the German capital's fire service said.

A man has been arrested but authorities are unclear if the crash at about 10.30am was intentional or an accident.

Police in the German capital said on Wednesday morning: "A man is said to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or intentional action."

Local media reported passersby tackled the man and held him until police arrived.

A car was seen having gone through glass at a department store. Blankets appeared to be wrapped over a body in a cordoned-off area.

The Renault ploughed into a shop window. Picture: Getty

A vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in western Berlin, killing one person and injuring at least 30 others. pic.twitter.com/Er76sutzl8 — Vikas Tripathi (@vikasjournolko) June 8, 2022

Reuters said the incident happened near the scene of an attack in December 2016 by a Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links who stole a truck, killed its driver and then killed 11 people when he drove it into a Christmas market.

It took place on Rankestrasse, near the Kurfürstendamm road that leads from the centre to the west of the city, close to the Gedaechtniskirche church, a famous landmark in Berlin.

Images showed some of the 130 emergency workers who went to the scene attending to a number of victims, some of whom are under covers and on stretchers.

Initial casualty estimates said that some 30 people had been hurt but that total was later revised to eight.

More than 100 emergency workers deployed to the scene. Picture: Getty

Update from the horrible situation in Berlin…We are ok. Jb pic.twitter.com/BsMXWP7Us0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

The Berlin Morgenpost said armed police were at the scene and a rescue helicopter is "on duty".

A press conference about what happened is slated for the afternoon.

Actor John Barrowman, who played Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and a spin off show, was caught up in the carnage.

The incident happened in the west of Berlin. Picture: Google Maps

“There's a lot of police, there's a dead body in the middle of the road, and then over here there's all of the emergency services that are trying to help victims and people," he said in a video from the scene.

"There's a lot of people walking with limps and injuries."

He said it went on to the pavement, through a cafe and ploughed into a shop window, when he heard a "bang and a crash".