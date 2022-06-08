'Terrifying' London bookmakers robber caught after giving real name to ticket inspector

8 June 2022, 06:55 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 08:40

Mullins admitted a string of robberies
Mullins admitted a string of robberies. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A "terrifying" robber who raided bookmakers across south London was caught by police after being stopped by a train ticket inspector.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brett Mullan stole more than £2,780 in his 20-day spree, using a collapsible walking stick to appear like a shotgun when he held it within a carrier bag.

The Met's Flying Squad linked him to armed robberies at bookmakers in Lee, Norwood, Sutton and Crayford between April 4 and April 24.

Officers realised Mullan, 51, was travelling to his robberies by train and sought out CCTV.

Mullin stole thousands of pounds in his robberies
Mullin stole thousands of pounds in his robberies. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Mullins hid a walking stick in a carrier bag and pretended it was a shotgun
Mullins hid a walking stick in a carrier bag and pretended it was a shotgun. Picture: Metropolitan Police

They found he had been stopped by a railway ticket inspector on his way to the second robbery, in Burnt Ash Road on April 13, when he gave his real name.

Police then gathered footage of the raids and found video of Mullan leaving and returning to his home in Gravesend.

Read more: Police hunt after man doused in petrol and set on fire at service station

He was arrested by the Flying Squad on April 25 after leaving home and was charged.

Detectives found the walking stick and saw he has used it to feign holding a shotgun by checking CCTV.

Officers pieced together Mullins' movements using CCTV
Officers pieced together Mullins' movements using CCTV. Picture: Metropolitan Police

He pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery and five counts of possession of an imitation firearm on Monday.

He will be back at Snaresbrook Crown Court for sentencing on August 1.

Read more: 'Prisoners watch TV and sleep all day': Watchdog lashes out at 'post-Covid torpor'

Detective Constable Carl Stallabras, of the Flying Squad, said: "Mullan terrified members of the public and staff at the bookmakers who were going about their normal lives when he demanded cash and made threats of serious violence. Those people feared for their lives.

"But a simple mistake on his way to the second offence was all we needed to track him down, and from there the wealth of evidence we obtained left him no choice but to plead guilty."

