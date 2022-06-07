Police hunt after man doused in petrol and set on fire at service station

7 June 2022, 17:32 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 17:38

Police are hunting for Stephen Burden (left) and a second suspect (right) after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire
Police are hunting for Stephen Burden (left) and a second suspect (right) after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Megan Hinton

Police are hunting for two men after a 20-year-old man was doused in petrol and set on fire at a service station.

The victim was sat in his car on the forecourt of Texaco service station on Himley Road, Brierley Hill when he was set alight at around 7pm.

The 20-year-old, who has not been named, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a "serious but stable condition".

West-Midland police have released the images of two men in a public appeal.

Detectives want to speak to Stephen Burden, aged 30 who is wanted in connection with the incident. 

Burden - who has links to Wednesbury - is pictured on CCTV wearing a Nike Air sweatshirt.

Suspect Stephen Burden
Suspect Stephen Burden. Picture: West Midlands Police

A second man is also sought in connection with the attack. He is pictured wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from Force CID, said: "We urgently need to speak to both these men and I would like to appeal to them directly to make contact as soon as possible. 

"We have trawled CCTV in the area, spoken to a number of witnesses and our enquiries are ongoing.

"If anyone has any information about where Burden may be, or has any information on the second suspect, please contact us as soon as possible."

Second suspect
Second suspect. Picture: West Midlands Police

Anyone who spots Burden or has any information about his whereabouts should not approach him, but contact police urgently on 999.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101 or Live Chat quoting crime reference 20/518813/22.

