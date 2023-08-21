'At least four dead' after tour group goes missing in Moscow sewer

A group went missing after touring Moscow's sewer system - when a heavy rain downpour hit, (file image shows the Moskva river). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Several people have died after going missing in a sewer in Moscow.

The bodies of four people, including three teenagers, were recovered from a sewer that runs into the Moscow river.

They are understood to have been taking part in a tour of the city’s sewer system when heavy rainfall struck.

A girl, 15, a 17-year-old teenager and that of a 15-year-old were all found dead.

There are fears as many as eight people could have gone missing in the sewer system.

"The body of an unidentified woman has been found in the Moskva River, making her the third person to die after a tour of the underground sewers," emergency services said.

Divers have been searching the river Moskva for any other possible victims.

The tour’s organiser is facing a criminal investigation.