'At least four dead' after tour group goes missing in Moscow sewer

21 August 2023, 14:38

A group went missing after touring Moscow's sewer system - when a heavy rain downpour hit, (file image shows the Moskva river)
A group went missing after touring Moscow's sewer system - when a heavy rain downpour hit, (file image shows the Moskva river). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Several people have died after going missing in a sewer in Moscow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bodies of four people, including three teenagers, were recovered from a sewer that runs into the Moscow river.

They are understood to have been taking part in a tour of the city’s sewer system when heavy rainfall struck.

A girl, 15, a 17-year-old teenager and that of a 15-year-old were all found dead.

Read more: Girl, 10, found in Woking house was known to authorities before death as hunt continues for trio who fled UK

Read more: GCSE pupils told to brace for ‘shock’ as 300,000 fewer top grades expected amid return to pre-pandemic grading

There are fears as many as eight people could have gone missing in the sewer system.

"The body of an unidentified woman has been found in the Moskva River, making her the third person to die after a tour of the underground sewers," emergency services said.

Divers have been searching the river Moskva for any other possible victims.

The tour’s organiser is facing a criminal investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ofcom report

Somalia to shut down access to TikTok and Telegram amid content concerns

Luis Rubiales

Spanish soccer leader’s World Cup star kiss sparks angry reaction

Douglas Coastguard shared images of the car being recovered

Woman escapes with minor injuries after Mini plunges off Isle of Man cliff

Breaking
Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United

Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’

Tenerife fire

Major wildfires burn in Greece and Tenerife

Three men were wounded at a Kabaddi tournament in Derbyshire after a horrific shootout between rival gangs at the contest where others were attacked with a sword.

Gunshots fired at Derbyshire Kabaddi tournament in terrifying gang attack which saw man attacked with sword

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Zona Rio

California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

Breaking
Killer nurse Lucy Letby will die behind bars after being handed a whole life order

'A cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder': Killer nurse Lucy Letby to die behind bars

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’

The wreckage of the Titan sub. Right, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had ‘meltdown’ after getting another sub stuck in wreck in 2016

Lucy Letby is being sentenced today.

‘I’m horrified that someone so evil exists’: Heartbroken parents blame themselves as baby killer Letby is sentenced

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky thanks Denmark for pledging to send Ukraine F-16 warplanes

Turkey Bus Crash

At least 12 dead after bus crash in central Turkey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shooting in West Bank

Gunman kills Israeli woman in latest West Bank attack

Lucy Letby is being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today

Lucy Letby sentencing as it happened: Serial baby killer nurse to die in jail after receiving whole-life order
Fire in Tenerife

Tenerife wildfire started deliberately, official says

Ryan Tubridy

Caretaker host talks of ‘sense of wrong’ as Tubridy RTE show rebranded

Alison Kelly was the director of nursing and quality at the Countess of Chester Hospital

Nursing boss accused of failing to act while Lucy Letby murdered babies suspended

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Girl, 10, found in Woking house was known to authorities before death as hunt continues for trio who fled UK
Kim sees the missile

North Korean leader observes cruise missile launches

Broadcaster and DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has got skin cancer

Radio host Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Luisa Gonzalez

Ecuador faces presidential run-off between ex-president’s ally and tycoon’s son

TV star Phil Spencer's parents killed after vehicle crashes into river on family farm.

Phil Spencer says parents would ‘have held hands under water and slipped away’ in emotional tribute after accident

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit