At least six killed and 50 injured in Istanbul high street "terrorist attack"

At least half a dozen people have been confirmed dead. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Turkish President Erdogan said the incident "smells like terrorism" as world leaders sent their condolences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least half a dozen people were killed when a bomb exploded on a busy Istanbul shopping street.

More than 50 were also injured, with dozens of ambulances and police cars rushing to Istiklal Avenue near Taksim Square.

The bomb detonated at 4.13pm local time (1.13pm GMT), video obtained by Reuters shows.

The street was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016.

Turkish President Erdogan told a news conference this afternoon: "Efforts to defeat Turkey and the Turkish people through terrorism will fail today just as they did yesterday and as they will fail again tomorrow.

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism."

A boy is separated from his parents in the wake of the explosion. Picture: Getty

A mother leads her son away from the damage. Picture: Getty

Read more Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police helicopters and a crew of ambulances were spotted on the scene.

Horrific images of the site showed a crumpled pushchair and numerous bodies strewn on the ground.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said: "According to initial reports, four people lost their lives and 38 were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street.

Just IN:— Several fatalities reported after a massive bomb blast in Istiklal street, Istanbul. - CNN Turkey pic.twitter.com/q1jlTUiM9j — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) November 13, 2022

"We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. Developments will be shared with the public."

Later this afternoon the death toll was raised to six, with at least 53 injured.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this afternoon: "It is with deep sadness that I learned of the news that many lives were lost and injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street.

"I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain."