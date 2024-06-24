At least two dead as Moscow defence research centre bursts into flames ‘with staff trapped inside’

At least two people have died in the fire
At least two people have died in the fire. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

At least two people have died after a huge explosion rocked a defence research headquarters in Moscow.

According to Russian media, a huge explosion erupted and a fire broke out at the research centre near Moscow that develops components for Russian fighter jets and air defence systems.

The NII Platan building in Fryazino is on fire with flames seen visible inside the building’s windows.

At least two people have been confirmed dead and there are fears there may be at least seven more still inside.

“Rescuers managed to evacuate one person. According to eyewitnesses, there may be 7 more people in the building. The search for victims continues,” the regional mayor said.

Over 100 firefighters are at the scene and 40 pieces of equipment are involved in putting it out.

The two dead are believed to have jumped from the building’s windows to escape the flames.

The upper stories of the building are on fire.

The building houses one of Russia’s main defence electronics producers where components for fighter jets, nuclear launch munitions, air defences and guided munitions are created.

A Ukraine-based American posted online: “For 57 years, the Platan Research Institute outside Moscow made tech for Russia's global killing machine, until today.”

It comes after six people died in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks, while the second day of Russia's aerial bombing of Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv has killed at least one person.

Among the dead in yesterday's attacks were five people - including two children - were killed by falling debris when five Ukrainian missiles were shot down on Sunday in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed Crimea, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city's Moscow-installed governor. More than 100 others were injured.

One person was killed and three were injured in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, when three Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Grayvoron, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said 124 people were wounded in Sevastopol, citing the Health Ministry.

Heath alert issued for most of England as temperatures set to rise

Heat health alert issued for most of England as temperatures to soar amid fears for NHS

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family

Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’
Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

