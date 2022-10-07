An Audience with Steve Allen is back – buy tickets now!

7 October 2022, 06:00

Steve Allen live on stage
Steve Allen live on stage. Picture: LBC
LBC

By LBC

Join Steve for an afternoon of chat in London on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Buy tickets NOW!

He’s one of the nation’s best-loved broadcasters. He captivates the country every weekday morning with his legendary chat and quick wit.

Multi-award-winning LBC presenter, Steve Allen, will take to the stage for an afternoon of conversation on Sunday 26th February 2023.

There's also a chance to purchase VIP tickets, where you can meet the man himself and have a picture together after the show.

Don’t miss this intimate event in aid of LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Buy tickets NOW!

If you can’t make the event, why not raise a glass with a signature Groovy Gang prosecco glass, on available.

