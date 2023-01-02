Four dead and three critical after two helicopters crash near Sea World on Australia's Gold Coast

2 January 2023, 08:30 | Updated: 2 January 2023, 08:52

Four people died when the two helicopters crashed at Australia's Gold Coasti
Four people died when the two helicopters crashed at Australia's Gold Coasti. Picture: AP

By Asher McShane

Two helicopters have collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others.

One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector.

One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.

Read more: Actor Jeremy Renner critical but stable after ‘weather-related accident’ while plowing snow

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all passengers in the crashed helicopter.

"Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down," Mr Worrell said.

"(People on) Jet Skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people."

Passengers in the other helicopter, which lost its windscreen in the crash, are also receiving medical assistance.

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after take-off being clipped by another aircraft flying over the water.

Sea World Helicopters, a separate company from the theme park, expressed its condolences and said it was co-operating with the authorities handling the crash investigation.

"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," the statement said.

The company did not confirm if it operated one or both helicopters involved in the crash, saying it would not comment further because of the investigation.

A witness named John told Melbourne radio station 3AW that patrons at Sea World heard the crash, and staff moved swiftly to close off areas closest to the crash.

"There was a massive, massive bang," he said. "It was just huge.

"I'm not sure if it was the propellers or whatever hitting against each other. But there was this poor lady and her son near the helipad in tears."

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the accident was an "unthinkable tragedy".

"My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident," she said.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the cause of the crash was under way.

Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier that 13 people were being assessed for injuries.

The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia's summer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine ‘downs 40 drones’ as Russia targets civilian infrastructure

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, his wife Rosangela Silva, second from left, vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, right, and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro ride in an open car to congre

Lula vows accountability and rebuilding as new president of polarised Brazil

Drivers have been warned of icy conditions on the roads

Yellow weather alerts issued for ice in northern England and Scotland

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

Doors open for thousands to see Pope Benedict’s body lying in state at Vatican

Australia Helicopter Crash

Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach

Health chiefs are warning of 'complete crisis' in the NHS

NHS in ‘complete state of crisis’ and people ‘resort to DIY treatment as they can’t see GPs’

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine reports more exploding drone attacks by Russia

Jeremy Renner was injured in an accident while clearing snow

Actor Jeremy Renner critical but stable after ‘weather-related accident’ while plowing snow

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards paid tribute to her today, calling the beautician her "best friend, sidekick and partner in crime".

Sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards pays tribute to 'best friend' in moving New Year's Day message

A police officer patrols the empty streets near Independence Square just minutes after midnight in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

Scarborough's New Year fireworks display was cancelled on the advice of experts to protect a wandering walrus called Thor.

Scarborough New Year's fireworks display cancelled over concerns for wandering walrus Thor

An A&E patient was forced to wait 99 hours for a bed last week, it's reported, as hospitals come under extreme pressure this winter.

Patient 'forced to wait 99 hours for bed' as hospitals come under extreme pressure

A person takes a picture of a portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany

Aide recounts Benedict’s last words

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice, as the forecaster cautions Brits over icy surfaces and the risk of injury.

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for ice with Brits cautioned over icy surfaces and injury risk

Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was found dead at her home in West London on New Year’s Eve.

Murder probe launched after woman, 39, found dead at home on New Year's Eve

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic shakes hands with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in Zagreb, Croatia

EU chief celebrates ‘immense achievements’ of member Croatia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police on the hunt for a teen arsonist who escaped from a mental health facility in the East Midlands have warned the public not to approach him "under any circumstances".

'Do not approach': Police warning after teenage arsonist absconds from mental health unit

Anita Pointer

Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

Brits are welcoming the new year with a parade through London

Thousands of revellers line the streets of London for New Year's Day Parade

A total of 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022, Government figures show.

More than 45,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022 hitting record high

Pope Francis

Pope holds New Year’s Day Mass as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

A rave of 200 people was halted (stock images)

Police break up New Year’s rave attended by 200 people in woods

The message read 'Happy New Year, boom'

Russia bombards Kyiv minutes into 2023 as drone scrawled with 'Happy New Year, boom' message hits city
New Year in New York

New year sweeps in across the world

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help police with the search

Climber dies and another left injured after avalanche on Ben Nevis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections
Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’
We need to 'wise up' about what our phones are doing to our mental health

Author Robert Wigley says we need to 'wrestle control of our attention' away from our phones
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit