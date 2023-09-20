Australian TV presenters left stunned after schoolboy’s joke that ‘never should have been aired’

The TV presenters were left in fits of laughter over the joke. Picture: TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

The TV hosts and viewers were left shocked after a young boy made an unexpected joke while on air.

Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo were left stunned on air after a young boy called in to make an unscripted joke.

The boy called in to deliver the Today Show's 'joke of the day' - but the hosts were left shocked after he delivered the punchline.

Speaking on air, the boy asked: “A vegan and a vegetarian are jumping off a cliff to see who will hit the bottom first. Who wins?”

“I don’t know,” Karl replied.

Sarah followed “Who wins?”

The boy promptly replied with a smirk on his face: “Society”.

Stefanovic and Abo quickly burst into fits of laughter after the punchline, shocked at the unexpected turn the joke took.

As the pair continued to laugh, Karl fell off his chair as he was doubled over with laughter.

Sarah added: “We weren’t expecting that!”

Karl Stefanovic laughed so hard he ended up falling off his chair. Picture: TikTok

The camera also cut to newsreader Brooke Boney who covered her mouth and appeared incredulous.

The video has since gone viral after the Today Show shared the clip on TikTok and users quickly took to the comments to praise the kid's joke.

One wrote: “It isn’t joke of the day. It’s joke of the century”.

Another said: “As a vegetarian, I approve”.

But the joke split some users, as some argued the clip never would have been aired on US television.