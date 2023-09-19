UFO expert who unveiled two 'aliens' to Mexican Congress names one Clara and says she was 'pregnant' when she died

By Kieran Kelly

A UFO expert who claimed to have found 'two aliens' has now said one of them was pregnant when 'she' died.

Jaime Maussan unveiled the two 'aliens' to Mexican congress last week, naming them Clara and Mauricio.

One week on, he claims to have evidence which shows 'Clara' was alive and "in gestation" - the period of time between conception and birth.

Mr Maussan described the 'discovery' as one of the most important in human history, though many scientists are unconvinced.

Following the claims, a scan was performed on the two 'aliens' at the Noor Clinic, in Huixquilucan, Mexico, on Monday.

Mr Maussan claims the scans show that one of the 'aliens' had carried 'eggs' with embryos inside them.

The 'corpses' were originally found near the Nazca Lines in Peru in 2017 and are thought to be about 1,000 years old.

Sceptics have been quick to rubbish the claims, and Lt Ryan Graves of the US Navy, who participated in the US Congress hearings about "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP), tweeted: "After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP.

"Unfortunately, yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue. My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA's [Americans for Safe Aerospace] witness program.

"I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

But Dr Benitez, of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, said X-rays, 3D reconstruction and DNA analysis had been carried out.

"I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings," he claimed.