UFO expert who unveiled two 'aliens' to Mexican Congress names one Clara and says she was 'pregnant' when she died

19 September 2023, 14:41

Some scientists have called the 'discovery' a hoax
Some scientists have called the 'discovery' a hoax. Picture: Shutterstock
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A UFO expert who claimed to have found 'two aliens' has now said one of them was pregnant when 'she' died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jaime Maussan unveiled the two 'aliens' to Mexican congress last week, naming them Clara and Mauricio.

One week on, he claims to have evidence which shows 'Clara' was alive and "in gestation" - the period of time between conception and birth.

Mr Maussan described the 'discovery' as one of the most important in human history, though many scientists are unconvinced.

The alleged alien body
The alleged alien body. Picture: Shutterstock

Following the claims, a scan was performed on the two 'aliens' at the Noor Clinic, in Huixquilucan, Mexico, on Monday.

Mr Maussan claims the scans show that one of the 'aliens' had carried 'eggs' with embryos inside them.

Read More: Mystery surrounding two 'alien corpses' deepens as Peru launches criminal probe into UFO expert

Read More: 'Alien corpses' with three fingers and long heads presented in Mexico are 'unsubstantiated stunt' insists UFO expert

The 'corpses' were originally found near the Nazca Lines in Peru in 2017 and are thought to be about 1,000 years old.

Sceptics have been quick to rubbish the claims, and Lt Ryan Graves of the US Navy, who participated in the US Congress hearings about "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP), tweeted: "After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP.

"Unfortunately, yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue. My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA's [Americans for Safe Aerospace] witness program.

"I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

A specimen known as the Nazca Mummy is displayed at the Mexico Public Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena in the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City
A specimen known as the Nazca Mummy is displayed at the Mexico Public Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena in the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City. Picture: Alamy

But Dr Benitez, of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, said X-rays, 3D reconstruction and DNA analysis had been carried out.

"I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings," he claimed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cases of debanking have been linked to abusive treatment toward staff and not political beliefs, according to the FCA.

'No evidence' customers debanked over political views, says City watchdog

Michael Gove has announced that commissioners will be brought in to run Birmingham City Council

Commissioners to run Birmingham City Council’s finances, Michael Gove says

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres acknowledges the audience's applause after addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

UN chief says people are looking to leaders for way out of ‘mess’

Emergency services work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday

Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv

openreach engineer up pole

'It would look like a chicken run': residents left without WiFi after complaining about 'ugly' pole

A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Police officer faces sack for tasering girl, 10, who 'threatened woman with garden shears and hammer'

An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard next to Nagorno-Karabakh’s flag atop of the hill near Charektar in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020

War fears increase as Azerbaijan targets Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

France-German plan to tier EU countries as Keir Starmer meets Emmanuel Macron

French-German plan to create EU 'inner circle' with space for the UK as Keir Starmer meets Macron in Paris

Ulez expanded to cover all of London on August 29

Now furious anti-Ulez activists spray cameras with insulating foam to disable them as police crackdown continues

No one was injured and the airport is running as normal.

Two packed holiday planes collide on tarmac at Palma airport in Mallorca

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel

YouTube turns off the cash for Russell Brand as comedian's work is pulled by the BBC

Fury over fake cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits

Outrage over fake 'cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits' which Bavarian prince says degrades historic festival

The Housing Minister has said she is “feeling positive” about renter and leasehold reforms

Housing minister hints at reforms in coming weeks as she insists government hasn’t abandoned home ownership pledge

From left: Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi exit a Qatar Airways flight from Iran to Qatar

Americans detained for years in Iran ‘arrive in US’ after their release

Tributes have been paid after the influencer died of cancer aged 35

'If you’re reading this it means I have died': Influencer and cancer campaigner Nicky Newman passes away aged 35

Mr Musk says the paywall would discourage the creation of inauthentic accounts, which are known for posting misinformation and spam.

Elon Musk says he will charge everyone to use Twitter to 'combat vast armies of bots'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna

Flooded city ‘divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks’

A Newcastle United fan has been stabbed

Newcastle fan 'stabbed' in Milan after being 'ambushed by hooded thugs' ahead of Champions League clash
Shoplifting has soared by 20% in Scotland

LBC analysis: Shoplifting soars by 20% in Scotland as thousands more thefts recorded in last year
Co-op

Co-op hires hardened ex-cops to stop violent shoplifters as thieving soars, with police 'ignoring most cases'
Justice James Gordon ruled the claim as an "abuse of process."

Australian man who blamed wife's c-section for 'psychotic illness' sues hospital for £520 million
Ukraine’s agent Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large of the Ukraine foreign ministry, addresses the judges at the World Court

Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

At least 70 versions of Fentanyl have now been detected in the UK

Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK
RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country

Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns

Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

Labour shadow minister Louise Haigh has accused the government of 'the great rail betrayal'

Government accused of 'great rail betrayal' as minister refuses to commit to HS2 reaching Manchester

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit