Mystery surrounding two 'alien corpses' deepens as Peru launches criminal probe into UFO expert

18 September 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 11:58

The 'alien enthusiast' insists he is innocent despite a criminal complaint.
The 'alien enthusiast' insists he is innocent despite a criminal complaint. Picture: Shutterstock

By Jasmine Moody

A UFO expert who presented ‘non-human’ bodies in Mexico has insisted he did "absolutely nothing illegal" after Peru launched a criminal probe into how the "three-fingered aliens" left the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jaime Maussan, a Mexican UFO enthusiast, claims to have found the corpses, which he has named Clara and Mauricio, in 2017 in Peru, near the pre-Columbian Nazca Lines - a mysterious set of ancient geoglyphs.

Now Peruvian officials, who insist the corpses are from Earth, have questioned the journalist about how the 'aliens' left the country and came into his possession.

Read more: 'Alien corpses' with 'unknown DNA and eggs inside' presented at Mexican Congress as UFO expert testifies under oath

Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said they were looking into how the "pre-hispanic" bodies left Peru, adding that a criminal complaint has been filed against Mr Maussan.

Mr Maussan, 70, insists he is innocent.

"I'm not worried. I have done absolutely nothing illegal", he said, but could not explain how the corpses came into his possession.

He said he would reveal all "at an appropriate time."

Mr Maussan has named the 'alien' duo Clara and Mauricio.
Mr Maussan has named the 'alien' duo Clara and Mauricio. Picture: Shutterstock

Mr Maussan unveiled the two bodies in front of the Mexican Congress in what was described as a "watershed moment" earlier this week.

Speaking under oath on Tuesday, he said: "These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution [...] These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage.

"They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised."

He went on to say: "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.

"We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality."

Mr Maussan was unable to explain how he attained the corpses.
Mr Maussan was unable to explain how he attained the corpses. Picture: Shutterstock

But it is not just Peruvian officials who are sceptical and others have been quick to rubbish the claims.

Read more: 'Alien corpses' with three fingers and long heads presented in Mexico are 'unsubstantiated stunt' insists UFO expert

Lt Ryan Graves of the US Navy, who took part in earlier US Congress hearings about "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP), tweeted: "After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAPs [unidentified anomalous phenomena].

"Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue. My testimony centred on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA’s witness program.

"I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

The two 'alien' corpses appear to be in a shrivelled human-like shape but with three long fingers connected to withered arms.

Some have said their toothless skulls show similar "characteristics" to birds.

The 'aliens' have a human-like body and a bird-like skull.
The 'aliens' have a human-like body and a bird-like skull. Picture: Shutterstock

Dr Benitez of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy said X-rays, 3D reconstruction and DNA analysis had been carried out.

"I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings," he said.

Mr Maussan had claimed past finds similar to these bodies, which were later been proven to be mummified children's remains.

He said: "I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution... to investigate it.

"We are not alone."

Mr Maussan told Mexican Congress how scientists from the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM) found “eggs” in one of the corpses.

Both bodies were found to have the metals cadmium and osmium, the latter being one of the rarest elements in the Earth’s crust

UNAM said they only dated the age of the corpses and were not involved in determining their origins.

