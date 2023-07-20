Hope for homeowners as average mortgage rates fall for first time in months

Both two and five-year fixed-rate deals have dropped. Picture: Getty/ONS

By Kieran Kelly

Average mortgage rates have fallen for the first time in months after a bigger than expected drop in inflation.

The average mortgage rate on a two-year fixed deal now stands at 6.79 per cent, falling from 6.81 per cent, according to Moneyfacts.

The average five-year fixed-rate deal has also dropped to 6.31 per cent from 6.33 per cent.

It is the first time mortgage rates have fallen since the spring, coming after a surprise drop in inflation.

The rate of inflation has dropped to 7.9% in the year up to June, it was announced yesterday - a bigger than expected slow down in price rises.

Mortgages rates have fallen for the first time since the Spring. Picture: Alamy

That is a fall from 8.7% in May, using the consumer price index, a method for measuring how fast prices are going up.

While it is still far ahead of pre-pandemic and war in Ukraine levels, the rate of growth is slower than the 8.2% predicted by some forecasters.

Inflation falls back by more than forecast to 15-month low

Following the fall in inflation, the Bank of England is not expected to raise interest rates as high as previously expected.

Forecasts suggested interest rates may be raised to six per cent, but may not peak at 5.75 per cent.

This is now reflecting in mortgage rates, which may also now peak lower than expected.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

Last month, a series of measures were agreed with mortgage lenders aimed at supporting people who are struggling with their repayments.

In June, banks met the Chancellor and agreed there will be a minimum 12 month period before a home is repossessed.

Borrowers will also be able to make a temporary change to their mortgage terms, for example by switching to an interest-only deal, then will be able to return to their original deal within six months without impacting their credit scores.

The three measures: