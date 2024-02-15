'Devoted' award-winning farmer shot dead months after becoming father as police probe if he was killed by accident

Charles Kinston was shot dead on land in Derbyshire. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

An award-winning farmer has been shot dead as police probe if he was killed accidentally.

Charles Kinston, 23, was pronounced dead on the evening of January 29 after police were called to a shooting off Brizlincote Lane in Bretby, Derbyshire.

He had become a father just months earlier.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

Police only announced Mr Kinston's death this week.

Derbyshire Constabulary's Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome said: "We understand that this incident has had a significant impact on Mr Kinston's family, friends and the wider community.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, we are limited about the information that can be passed to the public at this time.

Charles Kinston was killed in a shooting in January. Picture: Facebook

"However, I want to be clear that the two individuals involved in this incident are known to one another, and officers have mitigated any risk to the wider public at this time.

"Any further updates will be passed as soon as the investigation allows."

He is believed to have been shot while working on land after dark. It is understood the land he was working on did not belong to him.

His partner, Beth Appleyard, reportedly gave birth to their son last year.

Mr Kinston won awards for his work and he took third place in a Farmers Weekly competition for agricultural innovations in 2020. He had modified a Land Rover for calf feeding.

Mr Kinston took third place for his milk float. Picture: Handout

A source told the Mail he was a "really positive person who made everyone laugh and who didn't have a bad bone in his body".

"Charles was the kind of person who would cheer you up if you were having a bad day. His death has hit us all hard," they said.

Another person who knew him said: "He didn't have a care in the world and was his usual happy self. He's certainly not the type to have any enemies."

A staff member at the Kinston farm said: "The family doesn't know anything at the moment because it's still under investigation. It is a very hard time for them."

The Leicestershire and Rutland Young Farmers Club said on Facebook: "The source of laughter for a strong club, Charles prided himself on enthusiasm and passion for everything he put his mind to!

"A man with a comeback for any witty comment, who devoted his love to everyone around him especially his beloved sidekick Beth and son, Albert.

"The Kinston family wish to have their privacy respected at this difficult time, however they know Charles had many memories around the county."

His sister, Hannah Davies, said: "My brother had the best times of his life through young farmers and those he met through the organisation."